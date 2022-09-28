Northwestern’s Tori Closson, in the purple uniform, gets cheers from her teammates after notching her 1,000th career dig during the Tigers’ match at Western on Tuesday. Closson had 24 digs to help Northwestern beat Western in four sets.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Milestone and more
VOLLEYBALL: NW tops Western in 4 sets on Closson’s big night
PEDRO VELAZCO
Kokomo Tribune
RUSSIAVILLE — Northwestern’s volleyball team celebrated a milestone moment Tuesday night and ensured that the milestone didn’t go to waste, as the Tigers downed Howard County rival Western in four sets in Western’s Richard R. Rea Gym.
The Tigers won 25-16, 25-21, 20-25, 25-21 in a 100-minute match that featured a lot of long points. Northwestern senior libero Tori Closson notched her 1,000th career dig in one of those rallies, handling a Western attack in a point that eventually went to the Tigers. She finished the night with 24 digs.
Kendal Ziems tips the ball over as Northwestern defeats Western in Tuesdays volleyball game 3 sets to 1 on Sept. 27, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western's Kayleigh Turner spikes but is blocked by Anna Bishir and McKenna Layden as Northwestern defeats Western in Tuesdays volleyball game 3 sets to 1 on Sept. 27, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Lexi Closson dives for the ball as Northwestern defeats Western in Tuesdays volleyball game 3 sets to 1 on Sept. 27, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern’s Tori Closson, in the purple uniform, gets cheers from her teammates after notching her 1,000th career dig during the Tigers’ match at Western on Tuesday. Closson had 24 digs to help Northwestern beat Western in four sets.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Bailey Henry spikes as Northwestern defeats Western in Tuesdays volleyball game 3 sets to 1 on Sept. 27, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Volleyball: Northwestern vs Western
Kendal Ziems tips the ball over as Northwestern defeats Western in Tuesdays volleyball game 3 sets to 1 on Sept. 27, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western's Kayleigh Turner spikes but is blocked by Anna Bishir and McKenna Layden as Northwestern defeats Western in Tuesdays volleyball game 3 sets to 1 on Sept. 27, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Lexi Closson dives for the ball as Northwestern defeats Western in Tuesdays volleyball game 3 sets to 1 on Sept. 27, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern’s Tori Closson, in the purple uniform, gets cheers from her teammates after notching her 1,000th career dig during the Tigers’ match at Western on Tuesday. Closson had 24 digs to help Northwestern beat Western in four sets.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Bailey Henry spikes as Northwestern defeats Western in Tuesdays volleyball game 3 sets to 1 on Sept. 27, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
“Tori’s made such an impact since her freshman year,” NW coach Kathie Layden said. “She’s just really done a fantastic job, not only her defense obviously and her passing, but this year what really stands out is her leadership. You always hear her on the court.”
With the victory, the Tigers improved to 16-4 overall and 2-2 in the Hoosier Conference East Division by getting an early lead and building a cushion to fend off Western once the Panthers found their stride.
Ella Barnett served seven straight points deep in the first set to put the Tigers up 22-14. The second set featured 10 ties as well as four lead changes before Lexi Closson helped settle the set with five straight service points — including three aces — to put Northwestern in charge 23-20.
Western got up big in the third set and Northwestern rallied late to pull four points down at 21-17 but the Panthers held on to take the set and extend the match to a fourth. Western held the lead in the first half of the fourth set before Northwestern regained control and finished the match on McKenna Layden’s 10th block of the night.
“There were so many momentum shifts throughout this game,” Kathie Layden said. “I felt like we dug ourselves a hole in the third game and we fought back and I really thought we were going to pull ourselves in a position maybe to pull that third set out, but they played well. They did a much better job in that third set of attacking the ball and our defense didn’t adjust at times.
“Getting the momentum and keeping it was hard.”
McKenna Layden was a constant force with 19 kills, 24 digs and 13 assists for Northwestern. Bailey Henry had 10 kills, Emily Goltz eight, and Anna Bishir and Halie Koetter four each. Lexi Closson had 26 assists, 16 digs and 10 service points, including five aces. Barnett had 14 service points and Bishir 11. Barnett added 11 digs, Bishir 10 and Goltz eight.
Defense stood out on Tuesday night. Western libero Linsay Guge collected a match-high 41 digs to go with 20 service points. Kieli Fogg had 21 assissts and 15 service points. Lacy Rathbun had 16 kills and 18 digs, and Kenna Smith added 10 kills.
“The first set was pretty rough,” Western coach Jessica Oliver said. “It’s hard once you dig a hole to make yourself re-motivated and fired back up to win. I am pretty proud of the way they battled. We had good parts, just too many unforced errors in a row, but we rebounded at the end of the second set and third set was good. And I’m OK with the way we played in the fourth set.”
She lamented that the Panthers didn’t start the match with their usual fire.
“We are just much more high energy — this is not our normal vibe,” Oliver said. “We’re usually loud and energetic and we hustle and scrap and it took us a minute to get there.”
Western fell to 15-7 overall and 1-3 in the HC East. The Tigers and Panthers head to Benton Central on Saturday for the HC Tournament.
