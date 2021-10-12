WHS vs KHS vball 18.jpg

Kokomo's Jada-Claire Broomfield celebrates with teammates after a Kokomo point in the Wildkats' match against Western on Aug. 17.

 Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune

Volleyball sectionals are this week with opening-round matches set for today and Thursday and semifinals and finals on Saturday.

There are three KT-area teams in action today — Western and Peru meet in the Class 3A Peru Sectional opener and Lewis Cass faces Rossville in the Class 2A Rossville Sectional opener.

The following are pairings for sectionals involving KT-area teams.

CLASS 4A AT HARRISON

Match 1: McCutcheon vs. Lafayette Jeff, 6 p.m. Thursday

M2: Logansport vs. Harrison, 7:30 p.m. Thursday

M3: Kokomo vs. M1 winner, 11 a.m. Saturday

M4: Marion vs. M2 winner, 12:30 p.m. Saturday

M5: Championship, 7 p.m. Saturday

CLASS 3A AT PERU

M1: Peru vs. Western, 7 p.m. today

M2: Eastern vs. Oak Hill, 6 p.m. Thursday

M3: Maconaquah vs. Mississinewa, 7:30 p.m. Thursday

M4: Northwestern vs. M1 winner, 11 a.m. Saturday

M5: M2 winner vs. M3 winner, 1 p.m. Saturday

M6: Championship, 7 p.m. Saturday

CLASS 2A AT ROSSVILLE

M1: Rossville vs. Lewis Cass, 6 p.m. today

M2: Clinton Prairie vs. Seeger, 6 p.m. Thursday

M3: Carroll vs. Delphi, 7:30 p.m. Thursday

M4: Fountain Central vs. M1 winner, 11 a.m. Saturday

M5: M2 winner vs. M3 winner, 12:30 p.m. Saturday

M6: Championship, 7 p.m. Saturday

CLASS 2A AT MADISON-GRANT

M1: Madison-Grant vs. Eastbrook, 7 p.m. Thursday

M2: Blackford vs. Taylor, 11 a.m. Saturday

M3: Tipton vs. M1 winner, 12:30 p.m. Saturday

M4: Championship, 7 p.m. Saturday

CLASS A AT DALEVILLE

M1: Anderson Prep vs. Wes-Del, 6 p.m. Thursday

M2: Tri-Central vs. Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m. Thursday

M3: Daleville vs. M1 winner, 11 a.m. Saturday

M4: Southern Wells vs. M2 winner, 12:30 p.m. Saturday

M5: Championship, 7 p.m. Saturday

