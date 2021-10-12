Volleyball sectionals are this week with opening-round matches set for today and Thursday and semifinals and finals on Saturday.
There are three KT-area teams in action today — Western and Peru meet in the Class 3A Peru Sectional opener and Lewis Cass faces Rossville in the Class 2A Rossville Sectional opener.
The following are pairings for sectionals involving KT-area teams.
CLASS 4A AT HARRISON
Match 1: McCutcheon vs. Lafayette Jeff, 6 p.m. Thursday
M2: Logansport vs. Harrison, 7:30 p.m. Thursday
M3: Kokomo vs. M1 winner, 11 a.m. Saturday
M4: Marion vs. M2 winner, 12:30 p.m. Saturday
M5: Championship, 7 p.m. Saturday
CLASS 3A AT PERU
M1: Peru vs. Western, 7 p.m. today
M2: Eastern vs. Oak Hill, 6 p.m. Thursday
M3: Maconaquah vs. Mississinewa, 7:30 p.m. Thursday
M4: Northwestern vs. M1 winner, 11 a.m. Saturday
M5: M2 winner vs. M3 winner, 1 p.m. Saturday
M6: Championship, 7 p.m. Saturday
CLASS 2A AT ROSSVILLE
M1: Rossville vs. Lewis Cass, 6 p.m. today
M2: Clinton Prairie vs. Seeger, 6 p.m. Thursday
M3: Carroll vs. Delphi, 7:30 p.m. Thursday
M4: Fountain Central vs. M1 winner, 11 a.m. Saturday
M5: M2 winner vs. M3 winner, 12:30 p.m. Saturday
M6: Championship, 7 p.m. Saturday
CLASS 2A AT MADISON-GRANT
M1: Madison-Grant vs. Eastbrook, 7 p.m. Thursday
M2: Blackford vs. Taylor, 11 a.m. Saturday
M3: Tipton vs. M1 winner, 12:30 p.m. Saturday
M4: Championship, 7 p.m. Saturday
CLASS A AT DALEVILLE
M1: Anderson Prep vs. Wes-Del, 6 p.m. Thursday
M2: Tri-Central vs. Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m. Thursday
M3: Daleville vs. M1 winner, 11 a.m. Saturday
M4: Southern Wells vs. M2 winner, 12:30 p.m. Saturday
M5: Championship, 7 p.m. Saturday
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.