One day in 2014 Lexy Robinson showed up for volleyball practice. So did Rachel Hughes. Kendal Rooze was there. And Madison Layden. And Klair Merrell. They were seventh graders. It was the first year they were eligible for an organized Northwestern team.
Five years later, those five are still together on court, but their time is running out. Sometime soon, this party breaks up. The goal this weekend is to keep the music playing as long as possible.
“I’ve been playing volleyball for so long, and I really like the sport. Every game could be our last so we want to do our best every single time we play,” Merrell said.
The Tigers line up Saturday against No. 4 NorthWood in the semifinal round of the Class 3A Norwell Regional.
Peppered with a bunch of disparate questions after practice Tuesday, a few themes appeared between the five seniors. They’ve gotten stronger as a unit over the years. Despite not relying on year-round volleyball players, they’ve reached a high level of play due to their drive and focus. And that they’ve done these things together strengthened their bonds.
“We’ve just grown up playing together so we’re all super close,” said Robinson.
Together, they fill all roles. In this season’s stats, they take up five of the top seven spots in service points. Layden, Merrell and Robinson are frontliners who play all around — ranking 1-2-3 in digs. Layden and Merrell are 1-2 in kills. Hughes is a back row passer. And Rooze brings it together as the primary setter (with Layden and Hughes ranking 2-3 in assists, giving the team flexibility).
“Rachel, she’s a great passer,” Rooze said. “She definitely helps us in times that are difficult and we need to bounce back, she’s always there.
“Lexy, she’s our great left-handed hitter. She definitely changes the speed of the game.
“Then we have Klair and Madison, they both play middle and outside, they’re both great hitters and passers. They know what to call. They know the game so well that they’re able to help everybody else out.”
This year that combination, along with contributions from underclassmen, has taken the Tigers to a 32-2 record. It’s been a steady climb from a 14-12 squad as freshmen, to 26-8 as sophomores, and 28-7 as juniors. Now as seniors, they feel their most capable as a squad.
“I think we’re better,” Robinson said. “We’ve just improved on the weaker aspects of our play.”
The core of the squad returned from last year. The biggest change was on the sideline, with Kathie Layden taking over as coach after being an assistant previously. She had coached the seniors in middle school.
“We’ve been playing together for so long, we keep better every year, and I think this year, since we have some new offense and we’ve really focused on defense,” Madison Layden said. “I think both have helped us a lot.”
At 32-2, the Tigers have upped the school record for single-season wins for the third straight year.
The Tigers are making their third straight trip to regionals. The previous two ended in the regional final, giving players an idea of what’s needed to advance.
Hughes stressed the importance of “reacting quick and being able to get to [opponents’] tips and knowing their plays too. If they come in for a trick play, we have to be able to react to that.”
Getting clean transition play is a key, so that setters Rooze and Layden can set up attacks.
“Getting good passes off serves definitely [is a key Saturday] because if we don’t get good passes, we can’t get a good hit,” Merrell said of what’s on her mind heading into Saturday. “So definitely passes off serves, passes off hits, so we can run our offense.”
Dealing with what opponents generate is one thing. Maintaining their own focus and confidence is another difficulty at the regional level.
“I feel like nerves were a big part, especially with last year,” Hughes said of last year’s regional. “A lot of the errors that we made in the game were on us. If we limit the nerves and play like we always do, then we can [compete at that level].”
Robinson said the biggest challenge this week is “probably just keeping our nerves down and making sure we’re focused.
“It’ll be harder on Friday, that’s for sure.”
Northwestern has won 22 straight matches and learned a lot about what it can rely on.
“I definitely think we have a great chance as long as we keep moving fast, keep [running] different plays and keep playing well,” Rooze said.
The Tigers are a third of the way through a busy senior season. Layden and Merrell are also standouts on the two-time Class 3A Northwestern state champion basketball squad and they’ve also helped the tennis team win three straight sectionals. Rooze, Hughes and Robinson also play softball. But while having something to look forward to eases the pain that this ride comes to an end soon, it doesn’t eliminate it. There are moments it hits home.
“Senior night was sad,” Madison Layden said. “I just hope we win this weekend.”
Knowing that any loss from now on finishes the volleyball careers of the senior quintet brings a new sense of urgency. It also brings a stress level that they haven’t faced before, when there was always next year.
“It can be [stressful], but I love playing with these girls, so I feel good every time going out and we just want to try our best and do our best so we can keep going, so we don’t have to quit playing,” Merrell said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.