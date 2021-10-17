Northwestern's McKenna Layden rises for a kill against Maconaquah in the Class 3A Peru Sectional championship Saturday night. Layden floored 21 kills in the Tigers' 3-0 win.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
VOLLEYBALL: Tigers sweep Braves, regain sectional title
BRYAN GASKINS
Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern's volleyball team roared through the regular season with a 23-1 record. Twenty-one times, the Tigers won without dropping a set.
They continued that dominance Saturday in the Class 3A Peru Sectional.
Northwestern beat Maconaquah 3-0 in the championship Saturday night for its fourth sectional title in five years. Earlier in the day, Northwestern beat Western 3-0 in the opening semifinal. The Tigers had the bye in the seven-team field and began play with the semifinal.
10-16-21 Northwestern vs Maconaquah sectional volleyball Northwestern celebrates after their sectional win. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-16-21 Northwestern vs Maconaquah sectional volleyball Mac's Alyssa Birner digs the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-16-21 Northwestern vs Maconaquah sectional volleyball Northwestern celebrates after a point. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern's McKenna Layden rises for a kill against Maconaquah in the Class 3A Peru Sectional championship Saturday night. Layden floored 21 kills in the Tigers' 3-0 win.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-16-21 Northwestern vs Maconaquah sectional volleyball NW's McKenna Layden and Bela Andreassa put up a block. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-16-21 Northwestern vs Maconaquah sectional volleyball NW's Ella Byrum sets the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-16-21 Northwestern vs Maconaquah sectional volleyball NW's Ella Byrum sets the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-16-21 Northwestern vs Maconaquah sectional volleyball NW's Tori Closson digs the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-16-21 Northwestern vs Maconaquah sectional volleyball NW's McKenna Layden goes for the kill. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-16-21 Northwestern vs Maconaquah sectional volleyball NW's Leah Carter goes for the kill. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-16-21 Northwestern vs Maconaquah sectional volleyball NW's Ella Byrum and Morgan Walker go to dig the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-16-21 Northwestern vs Maconaquah sectional volleyball Mac's Emmalyn Landrum digs the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-16-21 Northwestern vs Maconaquah sectional volleyball NW's Ella Byrum sets the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-16-21 Northwestern vs Maconaquah sectional volleyball Northwestern celebrates after winning the first set. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-16-21 Northwestern vs Maconaquah sectional volleyball NW's Leah Carter goes for the kill. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-16-21 Northwestern vs Maconaquah sectional volleyball NW's Tori Closson makes contact after Mac's serve. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-16-21 Northwestern vs Maconaquah sectional volleyball NW's Emily Goltz goes for the kill. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-16-21 Northwestern vs Maconaquah sectional volleyball NW's Bailey Henry goes for the kill. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-16-21 Northwestern vs Maconaquah sectional volleyball NW's Leah Carter and Bela Andreassa put up a block. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-16-21 Northwestern vs Maconaquah sectional volleyball NW's Tori Closson digs the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-16-21 Northwestern vs Maconaquah sectional volleyball NW's Leah Carter goes for the kill. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-16-21 Northwestern vs Maconaquah sectional volleyball NW's Emily Goltz goes for the kill. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-16-21 Northwestern vs Maconaquah sectional volleyball Mac's Averi Miller digs the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-16-21 Northwestern vs Maconaquah sectional volleyball NW's Leah Carter tips the ball over the net. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-16-21 Northwestern vs Maconaquah sectional volleyball NW's Leah Carter blocks as she jumps up with Ella Byrum. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-16-21 Northwestern vs Maconaquah sectional volleyball NW's Ella Byrum and McKenna Layden put up a block on Mac's Taylor Roesler. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-16-21 Northwestern vs Maconaquah sectional volleyball NW's McKenna Layden goes for the kill. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-16-21 Northwestern vs Maconaquah sectional volleyball Northwestern cheers after scoring the final point to win the sectional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
"Our girls at this point are playing with a lot of confidence," Northwestern coach Kathie Layden said. "Our goal every year is to always keep improving as the season goes on and these girls certainly did that."
Northwestern (25-1) advances to face No. 5-ranked NorthWood (31-2) in the Norwell Regional's second semifinal next Saturday. No. 4 Bellmont (27-5) and Angola (25-7) are in the other semifinal.
In the sectional final, the Tigers beat the Braves 25-15, 25-14, 25-22.
"I felt like in that third game, Maconaquah certainly put up a lot of fight. For us to be able to keep our composure at that point was huge," Kathie Layden said. "They're a tough team. They kind of had a shortened season [with a delayed start because of COVID]. We played them early in the year and I knew they were going to be a different team than what we played earlier in the season."
The Braves (12-10) had a 2-1 lead in the first set before the Tigers surged into control by taking 10 of the next 11 points. Northwestern kept the lead the rest of the set.
McKenna Layden floored eight kills in the opening set to set the tone for a dominant final.
"We feed her a lot," Kathie Layden said. "It's a real benefit for us when she's on because then when we do spread the ball around, it really keeps the other team on their toes when you have to focus on her. She does a good job of mixing up her hits, seeing the court, and certainly our setters do a great job of finding our hitters too."
Like the first set, the Tigers controlled the second set, breaking away from two early ties to lead the rest of the way.
The third set was competitive. The teams battled through 14 ties with the last coming at 21-all. The Tigers' Leah Carter had a pair of kills to help the Tigers finish strong for the 3-0 sweep.
McKenna Layden and Carter led the Tigers. Layden finished with 21 kills, nine service points, seven digs and two blocks and Carter recorded nine kills and four blocks
Also for the Tigers, Ella Byrum had 30 assists, 11 service points and seven digs, Morgan Walker had 14 points (two aces) and seven digs, Tori Closson had 16 digs and nine points and Emily Goltz contributed five kills.
The Tigers rattled off three straight sectional titles in 2017-19 when they had a combined record of 86-18. They had a rebuilding season in 2020, finishing with a 16-11 record and seeing their sectional reign end. Now, they're back on top.
"I think last year, we were so young and the sectional atmosphere is tough," Kathie Layden said. "Sometimes I think you take for granted the success that we've had because I think they sometimes make it look easy. It's not easy, it's really tough. A lot of kids play their whole career all through high school and never win. Our girls have had a lot of success and it's due to their hard work."
SEMIFINALS
In Saturday's semifinal round, Northwestern beat Western 25-10, 25-13, 25-15.
McKenna Layden had 18 kills, five blocks, 10 digs and six service points and Carter had six kills and three blocks. Walker had the hot serving touch with 19 points (six aces) and she also contributed 12 digs on defense. Also, Byrum dished 21 assists and nine points, Closson had 16 digs and Jaci Elson contributed eight assists and five points.
For Western, Linsay Guge led the defense with 23 digs, Kieli Fogg had seven assists and 13 digs, Kenna Smith had five kills, Kayleigh Turner had three kills and six assists and Kylie York served 10 points.
"It’s tough going out like that, but I’m super proud of all the growth we have had this season," Western coach Jessica Oliver said.
In the other semifinal, Maconaquah beat defending sectional champion Eastern 3-0 (25-18, 25-10, 25-18).
Taylor Roesler led the Braves with 12 kills, Lilly Maple had seven kills and Averi Miller dished 29 assists. Defensively, Maple had 28 digs, Bailey Carson had 15 digs, Roesler had 14 digs and Emma Klepinger had three blocks.
Trista Rice led the Comets (22-13) with seven kills and 10 serve receptions. Kate Harrison and Neely McKnight added six kills apiece and Harrison also had 17 digs. Emma Sandlin had 21 assists and 11 service points. Makenna Titus contributed 16 receptions and 14 digs and Shelby Rice had 12 receptions and 10 digs.
"Not the way we wanted to end our season," Eastern coach Missy Mavrick said. "We want to thank our seniors. They have had a successful four years and have helped turn this program around. They will be missed."
