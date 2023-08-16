Western’s Lacy Rathbun looks to floor a kill between Kokomo’s Regan McClain, left, and Aubrey McGraw in a match Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, at Russiaville. Western won in five sets.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
VOLLEYBALL: Western edges Kokomo in 5-set thriller in energized gym
Rivals entertain robust crowd in WHS’ South Gym
PEDRO VELAZCO
Kokomo Tribune
RUSSIAVILLE — A robust crowd in Western’s South Gym gave the volleyball teams from Western and Kokomo all the atmosphere players could ask for Tuesday night. The players responded with drama befitting the occasion.
“Oh, it was great,” Western coach Jessica Oliver said of the environment. “The opportunity to get to play in front of this many people in a volleyball game in this county is amazing. This is two years in a row we’ve had a packed gym. I’m like, what an opportunity, great memories to be made.”
Western’s players went home with a happy memory, beating the VolleyKats in a five-setter 25-17, 25-19, 19-25, 20-25, 15-10.
PHOTOS: Western vs Kokomo volleyball
After being the sharper team in the first two sets then playing flatly as Kokomo’s energy surged in sets three and four, the Panthers (2-0) took control of the fifth set with a six-point run as Lainey Scott served. Lacy Rathburn got two clean kills in that span, the last of which put the Panthers up 12-3. Kokomo showed fight to get back to 14-10, but another Rathbun effort from the back row ended the set and the match when the Kats couldn’t turn that back across the net.
“Serving aggressively is something we’ve always, since I got here, is something I’ve tried to push; sometimes too aggressive — we missed a few more serves than I would like, but it’s early in the season,” Oliver said. “I think the fifth set really showed what this team’s capable of. They came back and they showed how much fun and excitement they’re going to bring this year.”
It was critical to get Western’s hitters clean opportunities in the fifth set — especially to Rathbun on the left side — and for them to deliver with heat, not finesse.
“We kind of got complacent in the third and fourth and walked away from our offense, and I think in the fifth set we really came back and went to what worked in the first two games,” Oliver said.
“We had good passes most of the night. I just think our hitters got a little, they kept placing it instead of trying to attack. Go for the kill is what we try to emphasize.”
Rathbun finished with a dozen kills, Caitlin Sylvester added five, and Kenna Smith and Rhiana Bowman four each. Kayleigh Turner dished 34 assists and served 22 points. Rathbun served 21 points. Reyce Gibson had 21 digs.
Kokomo played with a lot of life in the last three sets and made runs to climb back in the fifth — spearheaded by full-throttle play from middle hitter Regan McClain.
Kokomo coach Haley Peckinpaugh was happy about “our fight. I thought we fought really hard, I thought they really pushed each other to be better. I thought they did a good job of communicating with each other. We’re a pretty old team, we have six seniors, I thought they showed that.”
The Kats’ slow start didn’t dampen Peckinpaugh’s enthusiasm for what she saw from her squad after that.
“I think it was first-game jitters too,” she said. “This is Western’s second game. First-game jitters are a real thing. Our first two sets we were just making mistakes on our side that we needed to correct, but I thought by the third set they did a really good job of pushing each other and doing the things on our side we can control.”
McClain finished with 12 kills. She had three in kills and a shared block in the fifth set as the Kats tried to get back in the set.
“We have got to definitely take advantage of Regan McClain when she’s on fire like that and be able to set her and get good passes to the setter and be able to work what we need to.”
Mia Federspill also had a dozen kills for Kokomo (0-1). Dani Tate added eight kills, four aces and 20 digs. Libero Taylor Reed had 31 digs, Tia Williams had 23 and Kinley Martin had 22.
