RUSSIAVILLE — Western’s Taylor Berry put a punctuation mark on the Panthers’ volleyball victory over Eastern on Thursday night at Richard R. Rea Gym. The junior middle blocker served an ace on match point, finishing the Panthers’ 25-21, 25-20, 25-21 victory over the Comets in the opening round of the Class 3A Western Sectional.
With the victory, the Panthers (17-15) moved on to face Oak Hill in the semifinals at 1 p.m. Saturday, and they avenged a victory by Eastern in the regular season.
“For them it’s huge,” Western coach Jessica Oliver said. “I know I have a lot of juniors, but we don’t have a lot of varsity experience, so they’ve really come a long way and seeing that they can do these things at this level, and compete with all the teams we’ve played with this year is huge for them. And to come out on top [Thursday] is icing on the cake.”
The Panthers got solid play in all phases. Up front, Hilary Merica floored 10 kills and Haley Scott had nine kills to go with four blocks. Hayli Irvin dished 10 assists. In the back row, Halle Rezo led with 18 digs. And Berry served a team-high 14 points, including four aces, and two strings of five points to push the Comets out at arm’s length in the opening set.
“I’m still a little pumped,” Oliver said. “We were moving around, we were hustling, so that was good stuff.”
Western made it hard for Eastern to threaten. Eastern’s last lead in the first set was at 6-5 before a string of Berry serves — including two aces — put the panthers up 11-6. Eastern tied the score at 15-all, and again at 17-all, but couldn’t nose ahead. It was the same story in the second set. The Comets battled back to tie the set at 18-all and 19-all after trailing the whole way, only to see the Panthers push them away on a run of four points by Sadie Harding.
Oliver said the Panthers’ serve reception was solid, and “I would say our net play was much improved this time. Our blockers were getting hands on [Eastern attacks] which makes it easier for the defense to get under the ball. Hustling and playing together was probably our biggest thing.
“Our communication and playing together — for three sets in a row, that’s probably the best three sets in a row that we’ve played.”
Eastern led much of the third set, and was up 19-18 deep in the set but a string of attack errors put the Panthers ahead to stay.
“I don’t think we had it [Thursday] night,” Eastern coach Missy Mavrick said. “We weren’t hitting our spot on serves, we didn’t pass real well which [makes it] difficult to get our offense going. I think it hurt that Allie Bratcher, she’s been battling an ankle injury for the last two weeks and I really think that hurt us quite a bit.”
Loralei Evans led the Hoosier Heartland Conference champion Comets with 13 kills and McKenzie Cooper had 10. Grace Kuhlman had 15 serve receptions and 17 digs. And Emma Sandlin had 25 assists, five points, and five digs.
“I thought Kate Harrison had a really good match. I thought she hustled and played really hard,” Mavrick said. “[Setter] Emma Sandlin, we had her moving all over the floor because, again, I did not think our passing was where it needed to be. We struggled. When we did get the set we struggled at times also to get the ball down.”
Eastern ends its season 20-13 and lose five seniors from this team.
“We had a really good season,” Mavrick said. “I really hated to go out like this. We had a great group of seniors and I really hate to see them go. McKenzie Cooper, she just busts her butt every time she goes on the floor. She’s just a competitor. She was a pleasant surprise this year. With the season they had, it’s really a disappointment to go out in the first round.”
