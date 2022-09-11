• NAME: Aurel Vonzun
• SPORT: Boys tennis
• SCHOOL: Northwestern
• GRADE: Senior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Vonzun went 4-0 at No. 1 singles during a 4-0 week for the Tigers. He posted a 6-0, 6-2 victory against Western and breezed to a 6-0, 6-0 victory against Cass. In Madison-Grant's invitational, he took a 6-1, 6-0 victory against Bluffton and a 7-5, 3-0 (retired) victory against Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian. A 16-year-old international student, Vonzun has compiled a 12-0 record.
