The scoreboard read 9-8. Top sixth. Bases loaded. Two outs.
Waddell’s IGA clung to its lead. Hollingsworth Lumber was threatening. One more out meant victory for Waddell’s. A base hit could swing the game in opposite direction.
Waddell’s coach Cary Mawbey made a move.
He handed the ball to Greyson Hamilton. It was on him to get the final out.
Hamilton took the ball and went to work. Once the count was 1-2, Hamilton fired a four-seam fastball, nipping the outside corner.
The batter froze. Strike three. Ball game.
“I was very nervous,” Hamilton said postgame as he ate a cupcake, frosting still on his lips. “I tried to throw strikes.”
Just like his coach told him to.
“I just said, ‘relax and throw strikes,” Mawbey said. “I don’t remember what else I said to him.”
Coach might have been nervous, too.
The exciting finish capped a thriller of a championship game in the 66th David A. Kasey Memorial Tournament at Taylor Southeast. The annual tournament sponsored by the Kokomo Tribune brings together Howard County’s major league youth baseball teams.
“Greyson coming in and throwing three strikes was huge,” Mawbey said. “When he threw that final strike, I jumped off my box.”
This year’s final was an all-Russiaville affair between Waddell’s and Hollingsworth. For Waddell’s, it’s their second-straight tournament championship. The team’s championship last year was the first for a Russiaville team since 2016.
The game featured five lead changes and three ties.
“It was super stressful,” Mawbey said.
It was also full of clutch hits.
Like Hollingsworth’s Treydon Walker, who laced a two-run single in the top of the fifth to give his team a 7-6 lead. He drove in three runs on the night.
Waddell’s Brayden Herrera tied the game in the bottom of the frame with a single. Thursday was his birthday.
Micah Hummer followed it up with a double to the left field gap, driving in two. He had three runs batted in for the game.
Mawbey said he expected a back-and-forth game due to familiarity — the two teams faced off four times during the season with Waddell’s winning three — and both teams being short on pitchers. Pitch counts limited the top pitchers as both had pitched earlier in the week.
It held true in the championship as both starters — Walker for Hollingsworth and Waddell’s Caleb Mawbey — were removed after they hit their pitch limits.
Waddell coaches told their players before the game to stay pumped up, that no matter what happened they’d get a chance to respond.
“We’ve got a great group of 12 year olds,” Cary Mawbey said.
The first inning set the tone for the game.
Hollingsworth game out swinging plating two runs off Carter Young’s home run that cleared the left-field fence.
Waddell’s answered right back with three of their own in the bottom of the first on a two-run double from Caleb Mawbey and an RBI groundout from Easton Angle.
The Waddell’s coach gave credit to Hollingsworth and a deep Russiaville Youth Baseball League which he said had deep pitching throughout.
“We saw really good pitching every game,” he said.
It’s those type of reps that make a tournament run and back-to-back titles possible.
The Russiaville Youth Baseball League swept all three levels of youth baseball tournaments in the county as the winners of the rookie and minor league championship also hailed from the league.
