INDIANAPOLIS — T.J. Warren’s aggressive approach led the Indiana Pacers to their biggest offensive night of the season.
Warren scored 26 points on 11-of-15 shooting, and the Pacers beat the Memphis Grizzlies 126-114 on Monday night.
“I just want to stay aggressive when I’m out there,” Warren said. “We have a lot of potential. We’re clicking right now, so we just have to keep it up and get ready for the next one.”
Jeremy Lamb had 19 points and Aaron Holiday added 16 points off the bench for the Pacers (10-6), who have won three straight and seven of nine games.
Indiana’s 126 points were a season-best. The Pacers shot 54.3% from the field and 54.5% on 3-pointers. Their 18 3s were also a season high and one shy of the franchise record.
“I thought we did a good job of executing, getting out and pushing the ball,” Pacers coach Nate McMillan said. “We had 29 assists, so we had good ball movement. But we were trading baskets. We gave up 62 points in the paint and that’s way too many points.”
Jared Jackson Jr. scored a season-high 28 points — including a career-high six 3-pointers — Ja Morant had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and Brandon Clarke scored 17 points on 8-of-9 shooting for the Grizzlies (5-11), who have lost four straight.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.