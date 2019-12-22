Western's boys bowling team finished strong and rolled over the Eastern boys team on Friday to win the City Of Firsts Conference's regular-season title.
Western won eight of the 10 baker format games where the first team bowler bowled the first and sixth frames, the second team bowler bowled the second and seventh frames and so on for the five team members. To bowl high scores with the baker game format, all five bowlers on the team must bowl well as the score of one person will not carry a team.
Western had many strikes and averaged a fantastic 194 for the 10 baker games and Eastern bowled well and had an average 165. Western started out with baker games of 200, 209, 146, 167 and 165.
Eastern took the lead by two pins with their first five baker games of 161, 203, 184, 161 and 180. Western then got hot with its last five baker games with 211, 214, 199, 239 and 196. Eastern had some problems and finished with 161, 164, 189, 127 and 123. Both teams improved from last year when Western averaged 162 and Eastern 146 for the 10 baker games.
The final season standings had the Western boys at 9-1, Eastern's boys at 8-2, Tri-Central's co-ed team at 7-3, Western's girls at 5-5, Kokomo's co-ed team at 4-6, Taylor's co-ed team at 3-7 and Eastern's girls at 0-10.
The local sectional tournament will be at Heritage Lanes on Saturday, Jan. 4. Two boys/co-ed teams and one girls team will advance from the sectional to the regional. The individual sectional tournament will be on Jan. 11
