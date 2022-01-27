After helping his team qualify for the championship game of the 1983 Kokomo Sectional, Chip Brunt shifted into curious spectator mode.
Western’s senior guard, seated in the upper regions of Memorial Gym with Panthers junior point guard Darrin O’Neal, watched with great interest as Haworth fans stormed the floor to celebrate.
The Huskies had defeated bitter rival Kokomo, 46-45, promising them a berth in the title contest the following night.
Brunt and O’Neal exchanged knowing glances.
“Initially, you kind of get a little upset,” remembered Brunt, referring to Haworth’s spectators acting as if the sectional had already been locked up.
“But it totally motivated us.”
Western took that fuel onto the court and used it to trounce the Huskies, 74-49, to qualify for a boys basketball regional for the first time in school history.
Returning from a noisy bus ride back to Western High School, coach Duane Keisling and his team walked into a gymnasium that had been set up for an impromptu pep session. The evening was capped with Panthers players jumping into the school swimming pool with their clothes on.
The euphoria of postseason advancement had enveloped the western half of Howard County.
Indiana. March. Moving on.
Nothing like it.
“That group of kids, they were close. Not only on the court, but off the court,” said Keisling, who coached at Western for four seasons (1980-1984). “And the community was awesome. The fan base got behind us, and, in those days, they packed the gym.
“It was just a fun time for everyone.”
Western’s historic night ensured a county boys basketball program would be taking home pieces of net for a third consecutive year. Northwestern defeated Kokomo, 51-47, in the sectional championship game in 1981, and slipped past none other than Western, 47-45, in the final a year later.
This span of time mirrored the host Wildkats’ longest single-class sectional drought, the others being 1921-1923 and 1955-1957.
Experiencing the heartache of losing by a basket to the Tigers a year earlier, and then watching Haworth fans covering the Memorial Gym floor toughened the Panthers in ways scouting reports and fiery pep talks couldn’t.
This, finally, was their time.
The 6-2 Brunt led Western by averaging 16 points a game. Dave Alley, the Panthers 6-6 senior center, was at around 15 a contest, while junior guard Kevin Morgan had a 12-point norm. O’Neal and 6-4 senior forward Mike Bell were the other starters.
A trio of juniors — Mike Weideman, Greg Bewley and Jeff Lipinski — were key contributors off the bench.
“We would go a solid eight deep. Depth was huge. It’s what really helped us,” said Brunt. “Practices were difficult because we had such a good second unit. Offensively, everyone knew their role, where each other was going to be and what they were going to do.
“We could get out and run, but we had a good inside-outside game, too.”
The Western community reveled in the week of regional buildup and the chance to finally watch their team play at the historic Anderson Wigwam. The Panthers edged Sheridan, 45-43, in a semifinal before falling to the host Indians in the title matchup, 72-63.
Anderson, led by junior sharpshooter Troy Lewis, made it all the way to Market Square Arena in Indianapolis before losing by a point to Connersville in the state championship game.
All of which made Western’s accomplishments that winter even more impressive.
“I always supported playing our schedule up because I thought it would get us well-prepared for the sectional,” said Keisling, whose team, ironically, lost a close game against Haworth early in the 1982-1983 regular season at Memorial Gym.
“I really felt like with the celebration happening, the tone was set. Our kids were ready to play, and the rest is history.”
Brunt resides in Matthews, North Carolina, a suburb of Charlotte. He’s lived there the past 20 years with his wife, Sandy, and their four daughters.
Keisling, a 1965 Northwestern High School graduate who played for those Tigers basketball teams, coached Western for one more season before taking a three-year hiatus from the sideline. He returned in 1988 to lead Eastern’s program. The Comets enjoyed winning seasons in 1989 (11-10) and 1991 (13-9).
After Keisling retired from coaching in 1991, the Comets did not reach the 10-win plateau again — until Keisling returned nearly two decades later. He led the Comets to an 11-11 record in the 2008-09 season. The following season, Eastern finished with a 12-9 record — its first winning season since 1991.
Seven years passed before Western won its second and final single-class boys basketball sectional, the 1990 ball club also making it to the regional final before losing to Anderson. The program has been crowned a Class 3A sectional champion seven times, advancing to semistate in 2004 before dropping a 58-46 decision to Bellmont.
Credit those 1982-1983 Panthers for serving as the sturdy launching pad.
“We played Haworth earlier in the year,” said Brunt. “I vividly remember missing a shot at the end that could’ve beat them.”
Given a second opportunity, Western wasn’t about to miss.
