ANDERSON — Western Middle School’s bowlers finished fourth in the team event at the state finals on Saturday at Championship Lanes in Anderson. Western, which was leading after the third game, scored almost 200 pins higher than what it bowled at semistate the previous week.
Peter Weber led Western with a four-game series of 819. Marianna Hunt had a 749 series, Audrey Adams had a 615 series and Miranda Smith had a 582 series.
Weber finished runner-up in the seventh grade boys division and Hunt was runner-up in the eighth grade girls division.
Nathan Lay from Central Middle School finished seventh in the sixth grade boys division with a 557 series.
