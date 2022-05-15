BLOOMINGTON — Western Middle School’s bowlers finished second in the team event at the semistate tournament Saturday at Classic Lanes in Bloomington. That qualified Western for the state finals.
Peter Weber led Western with a four-game series of 841, including games of 238 and 233. Also for Western, Caitlin Sylvester had a 571 series including a 176 game, Miranda Smith had a 564 series and Kiley Binkerd had a 486 series.
Weber won the eighth grade boys division and Sylvester finished third in the eighth grade girls division. Braydin Shock from Western finished fourth in the fifth grade boys division with a 552 series. Mitchell Bostic from Western finished eighth in the sixth grade boys division with a 507 series. These Western bowlers qualified for the state finals as individuals.
Nathan Lay from Central finished second in the seventh grade boys division with a 719 series including a 210 game to advance. Also advancing was Ashton McKinstry, who finished fifth in the fifth grade boys division with a 513 series.
Other local scores that did not advance individually were Abigail Peterson from Western who finished fifth in the fifth grade girls division with a 475 series, Meghan Truax from Central who finished 10th in the sixth grade girls division with a 348 series, and Austin Yard from Western who finished 14th in the sixth grade boys division with a 441 series.
The state finals are Saturday at Mike Aulby’s Arrowhead Bowl in Lafayette.
