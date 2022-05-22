LAFAYETTE — Western Middle School’s bowlers finished sixth in the team event at the state finals Saturday at Mike Aulby’s Arrowhead Bowl in Lafayette.
Peter Weber led Western’s team with a four-game series of 809 with games of 199, 196, 210 and 204. He finished third for the eighth grade boys.
Also for Western’s team, Miranda Smith had a 599 series, Kiley Binkerd had a 495 series and Caitlin Sylvester had a 467 series. Sylvester finished eighth for the eighth grade girls.
For the fifth grade boys, Ashton McKinstry from Maple Crest finished sixth with a 612 series including a 179 game and Braydin Shock from Western finished ninth with a 542 series including a 182 game. Mitchell Bostic from Western finished 14th for the sixth grade boys with a 536 series including a 170 game. Nathan Lay from Central finished 14th for the seventh grade boys with a 529 series.
