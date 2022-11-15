Western's Hunt leads high school bowlers
Western’s Carter Hunt continued his hot bowling streak and was the leading scorer again Friday with games of 265 and 232 for a 497 series. He had nine strikes in both games.
Western’s Peter Weber had the highest game of the week with a 268 and added a 190 for a 458 series. He rolled eight strikes in a row in the first game. Tri-Central’s Vincent Cook (212 and 203 games) had a 415 series. Eastern’s Levi Lapp (213 and 177) had a 390 series. Eastern’s Jase Cloum (162 and 189) had a 351 series. Kokomo’s Liam Williams (161 and 167) had a 328 series. Tri-Central’s Michael English (167 and 157) had a 324 series.
Kokomo’s Kaiden Johnson (159 and 161) had a 320 series. Eastern’s Parker Rogers had a 184 game. Western’s Haydn Hunt had a 176 game. Tri-Central’s Jacob Sorley had a 174 game. Eastern’s Evan Lapp had a JV game of 196.
For the girls, Western’s Marianna Hunt again had the highest scores, including a clean game of 200 and a 172 for a 372 series. Kokomo’s Isabella Hummel (166 and 158) had a 324 series. Western’s Kiley Binkerd (166 and 131) had a 297 series. Tri-Central’s Lillyan Camden (140 and 143) had a 283 series. Kokomo’s Ashlynn Slabaugh had a JV game of 161. Western’s Harlee Reel had a JV game of 160. Eastern’s Emma Pilon had a JV game of 158.
The Western boys team defeated the Western girls, Eastern defeated Kokomo, and Tri-Central lost to the blind draw team.
— Gerard Kelley, for the Kokomo Tribune
