Western’s Haydn Hunt had the high school bowling’s high scores last week with games of 237 and 222 for a 459 series. Hunt had eight strikes in the first game and seven strikes in the second game.
Kokomo’s Kaiden Johnson had games of 158 and 233 for a 391 series. Eastern’s Alex Coleman (156 and 234) rolled a 390 series with eight strikes in the second game. Western’s Connor Shane (208 and 178) had a 386 series. Taylor’s Owen Shimer (147 and 193) had a 340 series.
Western’s Justin Davis (217 and 118) had a 335 series. Eastern’s Josh Fike (179 and 151) had a 330 series. Eastern’s Ethan Preston had a 326 series with games of 176 and 150. Western’s Trenton Pulsipher had a 197 game. Western’s David Schultz had a 190 game. Tri-Central’s Nathan Bitner and Trevor Portell had their highest games — 181 and 134, respectively.
For the girls, Western’s Allie Boyle (120 and 162) had a 282 series. TC’s Lillyan Camden (106 and 150) had a 256 series. Western’s Harlee Reel (141 and 99) rolled a 240 series. Western’s Bella Hall (105 and 131) had a 236 series. TC’s Kaylee Beard had a 142 game.
Western’s boys defeated TC and moved to 9-0. Eastern defeated Kokomo to move to 7-2. Taylor defeated Western’s girls and moved to 3-6.
