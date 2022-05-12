Western Middle School's bowlers won the team event and three of the eight divisions at the regional tournament Saturday at Heritage Lanes in Kokomo. There were bowlers competing from bowling centers from Brownsburg, Lafayette, Rochester and Logansport.
This was Western's fifth consecutive regional team championship.
The top four scores for a school combine to make their team score. The top four for Western were Peter Weber with a tournament-leading four-game series of 898, Caitlin Sylvester with a 589, Miranda Smith with a 582 and Kiley Binkerd with a 567. The team won by more than 250 pins. The team qualified for semistate to be held Saturday at Classic Lanes in Bloomington.
Western had a lot of depth with its next four scores claiming third place and the next four after that claiming fourth place.
Western bowlers winning their division and also qualifying for semistate as individuals were Weber (eighth grade boys), Sylvester (eighth grade girls) and Abby Peterson (fifth grade girls). Peterson had a 447 series.
Several other Western bowlers qualified for semistate. Braydin Shock finished third in the fifth grade boys division with a 558 series, Austin Yard finished fourth in the sixth grade boys division with a 537 series and Mitchell Bostic finished fifth in the sixth grade boys division with a 525 series.
There were other local bowlers who also advanced to semistate. Nathan Lay from Central finished second in the seventh grade boys division with a 738 series, Ashton McKinstry from Maple Crest finished second in the fifth grade boys division with a 610 series and Meghan Truax from Central finished second in the sixth grade girls division with a 410 series.
