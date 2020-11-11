The highest scores from Friday’s high school bowling at Heritage Lanes were from Western’s Arie Lowe, who had games of 208 and 207 for a 415 series. Lowe had a clean night with all strikes and spares with no open frames.
Western’s Trenton Pulsipher had games of 197 and 211 for a 408 series. He had six strikes in the first game and eight strikes in the second game. Kokomo’s Kaiden Johnson had games of 223 and 153 for a 376 series. Johnson had seven strikes in the first game. Taylor’s Owen Shimer had games of 218 and 129 for a 347 series. Shimer had eight strikes in the first game.
Also on the boys side, Eastern’s Alex Coleman had games of 193 and 131 for a 324 series. Taylor’s Luke Phillips had games of 215 and 105 for a 320 series. Phillips had eight strikes in the first game. Western’s Carter Hunt had a 185 game. Eastern’s Ethan Preston had a 181 game. Western’s David Schultz had a JV game of 219.
For the girls, Western’s Allie Boyle had the top scores with a 95 and 137 for a 232 series. Western’s Harlee Reel had games of 132 and 86 for a 218 series. Western’s Arrabella Hall had games of 107 and 98 for a 205 series.
Western’s boys team beat Kokomo to move to 2-0 and Eastern beat Taylor to also move to 2-0. Tri-Central edged Western’s girls team to even its record at 1-1.
