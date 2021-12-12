Trenton Pulsipher from the Western boys team had the highest scores in Friday's high school bowling at Heritage Lanes with games of 179 and 248 for a 427 series.
Kokomo’s Ethan Ennis had games of 201 and 212 for a 413 series with a clean game with all marks in the second game. Other high scores on the boys side include: Taylor’s Owen Shimer (210 and 154 games, 364 series); Taylor’s Luke Phillips (213 and 136, 349); Kokomo’s Kaiden Johnson (167 and 171, 338); Western’s Haydn Hunt (153 and 183, 336); Western’s Carter Hunt (148 and 187, 335); Eastern’s Bryce Barker (131 and 204, 335); and Tri-Central’s Jacob Sorley (186 and 142, 328).
For the girls, Western’s Marianna Hunt and Kokomo’s Isabella Hummel tied for the high series with a 330. Hunt had games of 191 and 139 and Hummel had games of 148 and 182. Eastern’s Kennedy Horner (134 and 149) rolled a 283 series. Tri-Central’s Lillyan Camden (156 and 126, 282) and Western’s Allie Boyle (142 and 126, 268) followed on the leader board.
Western's boys defeated Taylor to remain undefeated. Eastern defeated Western's girls and Kokomo defeated Tri-Central.
