Westfield guard Braden Smith is Indiana's Mr. Basketball for the 2022 season.
Smith earned the honor after receiving 128 votes submitted to All-Star game director Mike Broughton in balloting that ran from March 11-29. Fletcher Loyer of Homestead was runner-up with 109 votes. C.J. Gunn of Lawrence North finished third with 57 votes. Connor Essegian of Central Noble placed fourth with 41 votes and Travis Grayson of Chesterton finished fifth with 16 votes. In total, 11 players received at least one Mr. Basketball vote.
The Indianapolis Star, which sponsors the award, announced Smith's selection Saturday. Only seniors are eligible for the annual award.
A Purdue recruit, Smith averaged 18.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.9 steals per game while leading Westfield to a 22-7 season that included the Shamrocks' first sectional championship. The 6-foot playmaker converted 50.7% on field goals (139 of 274), including 41.9% from 3-point range (52 of 124). He sank 75.3% of his free throws (55 of 73).
For his career, Smith scored a school-record 1,629 points. He scored a career-high 41 points against Noblesville in the sectional as a junior. He also notched single-game bests of 10 rebounds on four occasions, 10 assists on three occasions and nine steals against Cathedral as a senior in the Raymond James Hall of Fame Classic.
Smith is the 13th Mr. Basketball recipient — and second in two years — bound for Purdue. He joins Joe Sexson (1952), Willie Eison (1955), Dennis Brady (1964), Billy Keller (1965), Rick Mount (1966), Kyle Macy (1975), Dan Palombizio (1981), Troy Lewis (1984), Woody Austin (1988), Glenn Robinson (1991), Caleb Swanigan (2015) and Caleb Furst (2021) as Mr. Basketball winners who joined the Boilermakers.
Smith's father, Dustin, played at Northwestern High School.
As Mr. Basketball, Smith will wear the No. 1 jersey for the Indiana All-Stars in their annual series with Kentucky. The remainder of the 2022 Boys All-Star team and the 2022 Boys Junior All-Star team will be announced later.
Smith is the sixth Mr. Basketball honoree from Hamilton County. The others are Billy Shepherd of Carmel in 1968, David Shepherd of Carmel in 1970, Tom Coverdale of Noblesville in 1998, Gary Harris of Hamilton Southeastern in 2012 and Zak Irvin of Hamilton Southeastern in 2013.
