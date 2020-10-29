There are days where Stu Whitcomb returns from work and what seems to others like the most basic information about a cross country or track meet he’s officiated is the furthest thing from his mind.
Whitcomb said what he likes about the work is “the satisfaction of knowing I’m impartial and I honestly don’t particularly care who wins or loses. I’ll come home from Kokomo Relays or a sectional or regional and my wife will ask who won. Many times, I won’t have a clue. I see the start and many times the finish, and in between, I just don’t notice.”
In his line of work, commitment to the task at hand and not noticing the rest is a positive. Those who observe his work have taken notice. The Indiana High School Officials Leadership Association has named Whitcomb its cross country Official of the Year.
“I was surprised and honored,” Whitcomb said of being selected by the IHSOLA. “There are a lot of names that I recognize on there and some very fine officials. To be included with that group was quite an honor for me.”
Whitcomb is in his 28th year as a licensed cross country and track official. The South Bend Adams graduate and retired Southeastern School Corporation teacher got involved in cross country and track shortly after arriving at Galveston Elementary.
“I tell everybody I married into the sport,” Whitcomb said. “My wife’s father [Fred Kinder] was a track and cross country coach at Logansport High School and before that he was an athlete at Purdue and before that Indianapolis Shortridge. He had been a runner all of his life. His passion for the sport was infectious.
“I too found that we were gonna go to the meets or the tournaments and we were going to follow the team and support them and I just found it a little bit more interesting to be a participant, try to help in some capacity rather than just be a spectator.”
He got his feet wet as a junior high cross country coach, a role he stayed in for eight years before moving into other roles. He said getting opportunities from former KHS athletic directors Ron Barsh and Jim Callane to work big meets at Walter Cross Field played a key role in his eventual path.
“… The ability to work at a Kokomo Sectional, Kokomo Regional, Kokomo Relays — three big meets along with regular-season meets that they would have gave me quite an opportunity to get involved.
“Form there, I got involved with doing some college meets, and I’m mainly working field events at that time. My father-in-law at that time had retired so he shifted gears from coaching track and cross country to officiating, starting meets and he kept encouraging me to get into the starting end of it and I kept telling him I’m having a ton of fun working primarily long jump and high jump.”
Eventually Whitcomb got the urge to get his official license with the IHSAA as a starter. He got a lot of help from Kinder as well as Royal Center official Lee Aldridge and moved into a larger role.
Whitcomb’s résumé since then is extensive. He’s worked college meets, high school meets and all the way down to the Haynes Apperson kids’ track meet. He’s been involved with the Lewis Cass Fun Run, Junior Olympic events, Unified meets, Big Ten events and 126 IHSAA postseason events.
This weekend Whitcomb will add to his tally when he works at the IHSAA Cross Country State Finals in Terre Haute. It caps a season that he was unsure would happen at all due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“This year it kind of surprised me we had a little bit more of a cross country season than I would have anticipated, and a full tournament, and we’re headed to the state cross country meet this weekend,” he said. “Every year it’s a matter of you sign up and hope you get a sectional, and after the sectional they release the officials for the regional, and after that they release the officials for the semistate. This year I’ve got the opportunity to go down to state.
“Six officials are selected to go down there. I’m going to be the boys starter and the girls referee. It’s quite an honor to get down there. It’s a really neat experience.”
The key for Whitcomb is getting organized early and hashing out all the details well in advance on race days so that there are no pitfalls and no surprises.
“For an official, what I’m looking for is an uneventful day,” Whitcomb said. “The coaches can have all the excitement they want about personal bests and team scores, things like that. For an official it’s just no issues, everything just runs like it’s supposed to, nobody has any problems that you have to sort out.”
Now he’s hoping for an uneventful Saturday in Terre Haute. It will be his sixth time working the cross country state finals.
“Once we get done with the regular season it’s a matter of hoping you get that email that you don’t have to put your equipment away yet, that you can go another weekend because you realize there’s a lot of good officials that want to have that opportunity,” Whitcomb said.
“I look at how many tournaments I’ve worked and how many state tournaments I’ve had and I realize if I get to the end of the season, I don’t have any complaints. It’s been a fun ride.”
