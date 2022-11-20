• NAME: Kamaria White
• SPORT: Girls basketball
• SCHOOL: Kokomo
• GRADE: Junior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: White provided all-around play in the Wildkats' victories over Cass and Fort Wayne South. The 5-4 point guard had six points, six assists, five steals and four rebounds in the Kats' 43-27 victory over Cass. She scored the game-winning basket against Fort Wayne South and finished with nine points, nine rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocked shots in the 46-45 win.
