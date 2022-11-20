NAME: Kamaria White

• SPORT: Girls basketball

• SCHOOL: Kokomo

• GRADE: Junior

• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: White provided all-around play in the Wildkats' victories over Cass and Fort Wayne South. The 5-4 point guard had six points, six assists, five steals and four rebounds in the Kats' 43-27 victory over Cass. She scored the game-winning basket against Fort Wayne South and finished with nine points, nine rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocked shots in the 46-45 win.

