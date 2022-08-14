• NAME: Daisy Williams
• SPORT: Girls golf
• SCHOOL: Maconaquah
• GRADE: Sophomore
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Williams led the Braves to a successful week. First, she shot a 40 and was medalist in Mac's dual victory over Kokomo at Kokomo C.C. Next, she shot a 42 in a dual victory over Southwood at Rock Hollow G.C. She then shot a 39 and was medalist in a dual victory over Wabash at Rock Hollow. Lastly, she fired an 81 over 18 holes in Franklin's invitational at The Legends G.C.
