Girls golf sectional 11.jpg

Maconaquah golfer Daisy Williams is shown in the IHSAA Western Sectional on Sept. 17, 2021, at Chippendale G.C.

 Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune

NAME: Daisy Williams

SPORT: Girls golf

SCHOOL: Maconaquah

GRADE: Sophomore

ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Williams led the Braves to a successful week. First, she shot a 40 and was medalist in Mac's dual victory over Kokomo at Kokomo C.C. Next, she shot a 42 in a dual victory over Southwood at Rock Hollow G.C. She then shot a 39 and was medalist in a dual victory over Wabash at Rock Hollow. Lastly, she fired an 81 over 18 holes in Franklin's invitational at The Legends G.C.

