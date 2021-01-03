• NAME: Ella Wolfe
• SPORT: Girls basketball
• SCHOOL: Tipton
• GRADE: Junior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Wolfe helped the Blue Devils go 3-0 in winning their holiday tournament. First, the 2020 KT All-Area player had 11 points and three rebounds in Tipton's 67-53 victory over Clinton Central. Next, she had 20 points, four rebounds and four steals in the Devils' 76-27 rout of Western Boone. And then in the championship, she scored 19 points and dished three assists to lead Tipton past Class 2A No. 9 Carroll 58-50. For the season, she is averaging 16.7 points, 3.2 assists and 3.0 steals for the 8-3 Devils.
