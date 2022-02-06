• NAME: Ella Wolfe
• SPORT: Girls basketball
• SCHOOL: Tipton
• GRADE: Senior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Wolfe helped Class 2A No. 5-ranked Tipton book passage to the Eastbrook Sectional title game. First, the 5-foot-8 point guard had 19 points, four steals and two assists in a 54-35 victory over Taylor in the opening round. She reached 1,000 career points in the game. Next, the IUK recruit had 22 points, four steals, three assists and three rebounds in a 47-36 victory over Blackford in the semifinal round. Tipton (21-4) will face No. 2 Winchester (22-1) in the final at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Wolfe helped Tipton reach the State Finals last season.
