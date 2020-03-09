The 2019-20 City of Firsts USBC recently completed the simultaneously run Women’s and Open Championships. The following is a summary of the city champions.
In Women’s Division 1 (team average of 581 and up), Pin Pals captured both the actual and handicap crowns when they rolled 1,826 actual and 2,444 handicap. Team members were Sherry Thompson, Phyllis Rhoton, Twila Blazer and Karole Smith. Blazer led the team with a 486 series followed by Thompson’s 474.
Division 2 actual title was captured by the Weaver team with a score of 1,758. Connie Sottong led the way with a 525 series. Other members of the team were Val Arnold, Kathy Chaplin and team captain Rae Weaver. Pin Heads won the handicap title with their score of 2,585. Team members were Shirley McCullum, Dorothy Hart, Peggy Sapp and Denise Russell.
In the Doubles Event, the team of Farrol Clark and Annette Smith captured both the Division 1 actual and handicap titles with scores of 1,136 and 1,301, respectively. The Division 2 winners were Savannah Young and Farrol Clark with 917 actual and 1,286 handicap.
Division 1 Singles was won by Jennifer Chapman with a fine 618 series. She rolled consistent games of 211, 204 and 203. Her 693 handicap score was also good enough for the handicap title.
Elizabeth Thornton captured both the Division 2 singles titles with her scores of 462 actual and 666 handicap.
The All Events titles (sum of singles, doubles and team score) for Division 1 were won by Connie Sottong with her 1,551 actual and 1,974 handicap totals. Sherry Thompson captured both titles in Division 2 with her scores of 1,353 and 1,920.
For the Open Championships Division 1, Magic Markers successfully defended their team titles with their 3,367 actual and 3,547 handicap totals. Team members were Bryan Mose, Rob Smith, Mark Snodgrass, Gerard Kelley and Jon Kelley. The right-handed twin Gerard led the team with a fine 746 series.
The Doubles Actual and Handicap crowns were won by Josh Robertson and Gary Brown with their totals of 1,343 and 1,520. Brown scored a fine series of 720.
New Hall of Fame inductee Brad Slabaugh captured the Singles Actual crown with a 757 series on games of 269, 279 and 209. Jay Tucker was high in the Handicap division with 768.
Slabaugh also captured All Events actual with a new city tournament record score of 2,206. Contributing to this total were his 757 in Singles, 776 in Doubles and 673 in Team. Garry Moore tossed 2,246 to win the handicap title.
The Open Division 2 winners were as follows.
Keep America Great won Team actual with a score of 2,659. Their team consisted of Danielle Rhoton, Nicholas Rhoton, Tyler Smith, Josh Robertson and Gary Brown. All American Auto won the handicap title with their 3,477 total. Team members were Richard Hayes III, Brayden Name, Gage Lidy, Benjamin Yard and Phil Hale Sr.
Doubles actual was won by Lidy and Yard with their total of 1,115. The handicap total went to the duo of Hayes and Name with their score of 1,418.
Both Singles actual and handicap and All Events actual and handicap went to Lidy who accomplished the rare feat of winning titles in Team, Singles, Doubles and All Events. Lidy’s Singles totals were 648 and 816 on his average of 164. For All Events he tallied 1,825 actual and 2,329 handicap.
Association Manager Dianne Rickel had her hands full running both events concurrently. Congratulations to all the champions.
