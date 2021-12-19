Jeanae Terry posted a triple-double of 11 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists to lead Purdue past Miami of Ohio 82-76 in a women's basketball game Sunday at Mackey Arena.
Terry is the third Purdue women's player to have a triple-double, joining Stephanie White (1999 vs. Indiana) and Danielle Campbell (2007 vs. Butler). Terry was only 1-for-6 from the field but knocked down nine free throws, including a pair with under a minute remaining, for the first triple-double of her basketball career.
Also for Purdue (8-4), former Northwestern High School great Madison Layden had 14 points, five assists, four rebounds and three steals.
Purdue will close out the non-conference slate Tuesday against North Alabama. Tipoff is set for 11 a.m. for the annual Education Day.
SIU 66, ILLINOIS 51
Southern Illinois beat visiting Illinois 66-51, dropping the Illini to 5-6.
Former Northwestern High School great Kendall Bostic had six points, 11 rebounds and two assists for Illinois.
The Illini conclude non-conference play with a home game against Missouri at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
