Taylor vs Sheridan BBB 04.jpg

Taylor guard Bobby Wonnell shoots in a game against Sheridan on Jan. 28, 2022.

 Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune

NAME: Bobby Wonnell

• SPORT: Boys basketball

• SCHOOL: Taylor

• GRADE: Senior

• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Wonnell led the Titans to three wins in the final week of the regular season. First, he had 32 points, seven rebounds and six assists in a 78-36 victory over Providence Cristo Rey of Indy. Next, he had 24 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in a 64-57 victory over Madison-Grant. Finally, he had 31 points in an 85-77 victory over Indy Riverside. With the 3-0 week, the Titans improved to 12-9, which assures them of their first winning season since 2015-16.

