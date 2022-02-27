• NAME: Bobby Wonnell
• SPORT: Boys basketball
• SCHOOL: Taylor
• GRADE: Senior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Wonnell led the Titans to three wins in the final week of the regular season. First, he had 32 points, seven rebounds and six assists in a 78-36 victory over Providence Cristo Rey of Indy. Next, he had 24 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in a 64-57 victory over Madison-Grant. Finally, he had 31 points in an 85-77 victory over Indy Riverside. With the 3-0 week, the Titans improved to 12-9, which assures them of their first winning season since 2015-16.
