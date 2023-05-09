Taylor Community Schools officials hope Bob Wonnell’s impact on the school’s boys basketball program can translate across all Taylor athletics.
As Taylor boys basketball coach, Wonnell most recently led the Titans to a 19-6 last season, their best finish since 2000.
But there’s more to it than just a nice season.
The second-year coach has helped start a youth league at Taylor for kids as young as second grade. He pops into those practices, too.
That model stuck out to the Taylor hiring committee tasked with finding the next athletic director, and ultimately, it led them to selecting Wonnell for the job.
The Taylor School Board approved Wonnell for athletic director Monday.
“We were really impressed with his plan engaging our younger kids and getting them into our programs a lot faster,” said Steve Dishon, high school principal. “He really sold us on what he’s going to bring to us.”
Wonnell will remain Taylor boys basketball coach. The Titans have posted a 31-16 record during Wonnell’s first two years.
Wonnell came to Taylor after spending four years as Kokomo's coach. Prior to that, he coached at Tindley Accelerated Schools, a charter school system in Indianapolis. He led Tindley to the 2017 Class A state title.
Wonnell takes over for Jake Leicht, who was named Taylor Elementary Principal last month. Leicht was AD for little less than four years.
“He brings structure, first and foremost,” Leicht said of Wonnell. “He’s just present. That’s the number one thing I can say about him.”
Wonnell and his family were present at Monday’s meeting.
“I believe wholeheartedly that we are going to get this thing turned around,” he said. “I know we got our work cut out for us, but I’m excited to tackle it.”
Participation numbers in sports has been a challenge, though under Leicht’s tenue Taylor did see an uptick, particularly in girls sports.
Four internal candidates were considered for the Taylor AD position, per Superintendent Chris Smith.
Wonnell has previous athletic director experience at Tindley.
