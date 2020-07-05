COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Men of Mackey defeated HeartFire 85-79 in The Basketball Tournament's round of 32 on Sunday. Kokomo's Brandon Wood played for HeartFire's and was its captain.
Down 65-55 after the third quarter, the Purdue-centric Men of Mackey squad dominated the fourth quarter to win it. The tournament uses the Elam Ending, which sets a target score at the end of the third quarter. The target score in this case was 85. The Men of Mackey won it on Isaac Haas' putback.
Haas finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Justin Dentmon carried the Men of Mackey with 33 points.
Wood finished with five points, six rebounds and one assist.
The Men of Mackey advances to play Boeheim's Army at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the tourney's round of 24.
• Kokomo's Tayler Persons played for War Tampa, which fell in the round of 32 on Saturday. The House of Paign beat War Tampa 76-53. Persons had four points and one assist.
