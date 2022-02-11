Wrestlers stand on the precipice this weekend. Three-quarters of the wrestlers entered in Saturday’s Fort Wayne Semistate will fall to elimination, their seasons done. The surviving few will soar to Indianapolis, to pursue their dreams at the state finals.
Thirty-one Kokomo Tribune-area wrestlers will take their shots Saturday at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, including five who already have a state appearance on their résumés and seven who took titles at the Maconaquah Regional last weekend.
Western sophomores Mitchell Betz and Tanner Tishner both are unbeaten heading into Saturday. Betz (39-0) won the regional title at 152 pounds, and Tishner (33-0) won the title at 113. Tishner reached state as a freshman last year, taking eighth at 106 pounds.
Three more regional champs have just one loss each. Eastern senior Brodie Porter is 37-1 at 170 pounds and wrestled at state the last two seasons, each time at 170. Maconaquah 160-pound junior Logan Farnell is 40-1 and wrestled at state at the same weight last season. And Kokomo senior Omarion Clark-Stitts takes a 46-1 record at 138 pounds into his first trip to the semistate.
Kokomo junior 182 Jaquan East (40-4) and Peru sophomore 106 Jalen May (31-3) also earned the best path at the semistate as regional champs.
Two more local wrestlers who reached state last season will take the Coliseum floor Saturday. Western senior 170-pounder Hayden Shepherd (34-3) took sixth at 145 pounds last year and is shooting for his fourth state appearance. And Kokomo sophomore 195 Chad Washburn (43-4) reached state last year at that same weight. Each was second at the regional.
Regional champs have the best path to state. They open the semistate against wrestlers who took fourth at their regional, and then face the winner of matchups between regional runner-ups vs. third-place finishers in the second round for a shot at state. Winning two matches puts you in the field at state, and from there, the four survivors at each weight hash out positions on the semistate podium with a trip to Indianapolis already assured.
Here are the matchups for each local wrestler at the Coliseum.
• 106 pounds: Peru’s Jalen May (31-3) vs. Winchester’s Quentin Keen (26-8); Western’s Benton Kanable (34-7) vs. Delta’s Ayden Bollinger (31-3); Maconaquah’s Brayden Raber (26-7) vs. Jay County’s Daniel Moore (21-7).
• 113: Cass’ Kaine Fowler (27-5) vs. Garrett’s Jakob Jones (18-17); Western’s Tanner Tishner (33-0) vs. Huntington North’s Solomon Barnum (31-7); Peru’s Conner Shaffer (24-10) vs. New Haven’s Easton Doster (37-1).
• 120: Western’s Tye Linser (27-7) vs. Prairie Heights’ Brody Hagewood (26-11).
• 126: Western’s Aiden Raab (25-11) vs. Jimtown’s Mikey Kallimani (31-5).
• 138: Peru’s Cooper Baldwin (28-5) vs. Garrett’s Jadyn Gilbert (19-4); Maconaquah’s Wyatt Price (24-5) vs. Columbia City’s Allan Maggard (25-12); Western’s Robert Dinn (16-12) vs. Huntington North’s Luke Teusch (32-4); Kokomo’s Omarion Clark-Stitts (46-1) vs. Homestead’s Giovanni Arsini (30-3).
• 145: Cass’ Javonie Cervantes (21-15) vs. Prairie Heights’ Sam Levitz (33-5); Peru’s Cameron Baber (24-4) vs. East Noble’s Jalen Belhumeur (21-16); Maconaquah’s Ty Galvin (26-11) vs. Lakeland’s Ben Miller (42-3).
• 152: Western’s Mitchell Betz (39-0) vs. Lakeland’s Brady Schiffli (27-15); Eastern’s Bradie Porter (34-6) vs. Angola’s Josh Kunkle (31-19).
• 160: Kokomo’s Kymani Howard (37-9) vs. Garrett’s Chandler Minnich (8-5); Western’s Deaglan Pleak (24-5) vs. Homestead’s Aaron Kistler (20-9); Maconaquah’s Logan Farnell (40-1) vs. Leo’s Ke Von Russell (24-12).
• 170: Cass’ Adam Bandelier (25-6) vs. Norwell’s Eli Johnson (35-0); Eastern’s Brodie Porter (37-1) vs. South Adams’ Maverick Summersett (26-9); Western’s Hayden Shepherd (34-3) vs. Bellmont’s Austin Christner (24-13)
• 182: Maconaquah’s Austin Ringeisen (30-9) vs. NorthWood’s Trey Tobias (27-7); Kokomo’s Jaquan East (40-4) vs. West Noble’s Nolan Parks (30-8).
• 195: Maconaquah’s Mason Taylor (20-11) vs. Garrett’s Jack O’Connor (29-7); Western’s M.J. Norman (27-11) vs. Carroll of Fort Wayne’s Isaac Eberhard (25-11); Kokomo’s Chad Washburn (43-4) vs. Huntington North’s Nate Elliott (32-4).
• 220: Eastern’s Elijah Buckley (33-6) vs. Elkhart’s Nash Shupert (19-7).
• 285: Eastern’s Tyler Wright (35-4). vs. Bluffton’s Juan Cruz (32-5); Peru’s Trevi Hillman-Conley (20-8) vs. Monroe Central’s Brady Hiatt (37-4).
