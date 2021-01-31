Kokomo's Jakobe Sparger, right, puts the pressure on Eastern's Elijah Buckley during the Oak Hill Sectional's 220-pound weight class championship on Saturday. Sparger won an 11-2 decision to take the title.
Adam Hartsough, hartsoughphotography.com | For the Kokomo Tribune
Western's Robert Dinn lets it all out after winning the Oak Hill Sectional's 132-pound weight class. Dinn took the title as the No. 7 seed.
Adam Hartsough, hartsoughphotography.com | For the Kokomo Tribune
editor's picktop story
WRESTLING: 35 Howard County wrestlers advance from sectional
PEDRO VELAZCO
Kokomo Tribune
1 of 2
Kokomo's Jakobe Sparger, right, puts the pressure on Eastern's Elijah Buckley during the Oak Hill Sectional's 220-pound weight class championship on Saturday. Sparger won an 11-2 decision to take the title.
Adam Hartsough, hartsoughphotography.com | For the Kokomo Tribune
Western's Robert Dinn lets it all out after winning the Oak Hill Sectional's 132-pound weight class. Dinn took the title as the No. 7 seed.
Adam Hartsough, hartsoughphotography.com | For the Kokomo Tribune
CONVERSE — After a year of uncertainty and difficulty, the opening round of IHSAA postseason wrestling arrived Saturday and gave wrestlers an opportunity to thrive.
And nearly three dozen wrestlers from Howard County thrived as 35 advanced to the regional round after top-four finishes in their weight classes Saturday at the Oak Hill Sectional.
“Today is just a great day because we’re wrestling,” Kokomo coach Mike Miller said. “Six months ago everybody said, ‘You won’t have a wrestling season.’ Then when it started everybody said, ‘You’ll be done by Christmas.’ We got to Christmas, they were saying, ‘There’s no way you’ll wrestle the postseason.’ We’re here and we had a great day.”
1 of 38
Sectional wrestling at Oak Hill on Saturday, January 30, 2021. Photos provided by Adam Hartsough
Adam Hartsough
Western's Robert Dinn lets it all out after winning the Oak Hill Sectional's 132-pound weight class. Dinn took the title as the No. 7 seed.
Adam Hartsough, hartsoughphotography.com | For the Kokomo Tribune
Sectional wrestling at Oak Hill on Saturday, January 30, 2021. Photos provided by Adam Hartsough
Adam Hartsough
Sectional wrestling at Oak Hill on Saturday, January 30, 2021. Photos provided by Adam Hartsough
Adam Hartsough
Sectional wrestling at Oak Hill on Saturday, January 30, 2021. Photos provided by Adam Hartsough
Adam Hartsough
Sectional wrestling at Oak Hill on Saturday, January 30, 2021. Photos provided by Adam Hartsough
Adam Hartsough
Sectional wrestling at Oak Hill on Saturday, January 30, 2021. Photos provided by Adam Hartsough
Adam Hartsough
Sectional wrestling at Oak Hill on Saturday, January 30, 2021. Photos provided by Adam Hartsough
Adam Hartsough
Sectional wrestling at Oak Hill on Saturday, January 30, 2021. Photos provided by Adam Hartsough
Adam Hartsough
Eastern's Bryce Buckley is shown after winning the Oak Hill Sectional's 160-pound title.
Adam Hartsough
Sectional wrestling at Oak Hill on Saturday, January 30, 2021. Photos provided by Adam Hartsough
Adam Hartsough
Sectional wrestling at Oak Hill on Saturday, January 30, 2021. Photos provided by Adam Hartsough
Adam Hartsough
Sectional wrestling at Oak Hill on Saturday, January 30, 2021. Photos provided by Adam Hartsough
Adam Hartsough
Sectional wrestling at Oak Hill on Saturday, January 30, 2021. Photos provided by Adam Hartsough
Adam Hartsough
Sectional wrestling at Oak Hill on Saturday, January 30, 2021. Photos provided by Adam Hartsough
Adam Hartsough
Kokomo's Jakobe Sparger, right, puts the pressure on Eastern's Elijah Buckley during the Oak Hill Sectional's 220-pound weight class championship on Saturday. Sparger won an 11-2 decision to take the title.
Adam Hartsough, hartsoughphotography.com | For the Kokomo Tribune
Sectional wrestling at Oak Hill on Saturday, January 30, 2021. Photos provided by Adam Hartsough
Adam Hartsough
Sectional wrestling at Oak Hill on Saturday, January 30, 2021. Photos provided by Adam Hartsough
Adam Hartsough
Sectional wrestling at Oak Hill on Saturday, January 30, 2021. Photos provided by Adam Hartsough
Adam Hartsough
Sectional wrestling at Oak Hill on Saturday, January 30, 2021. Photos provided by Adam Hartsough
Adam Hartsough
Sectional wrestling at Oak Hill on Saturday, January 30, 2021. Photos provided by Adam Hartsough
Adam Hartsough
Sectional wrestling at Oak Hill on Saturday, January 30, 2021. Photos provided by Adam Hartsough
Adam Hartsough
Sectional wrestling at Oak Hill on Saturday, January 30, 2021. Photos provided by Adam Hartsough
Adam Hartsough
Sectional wrestling at Oak Hill on Saturday, January 30, 2021. Photos provided by Adam Hartsough
Adam Hartsough
Sectional wrestling at Oak Hill on Saturday, January 30, 2021. Photos provided by Adam Hartsough
Adam Hartsough
Sectional wrestling at Oak Hill on Saturday, January 30, 2021. Photos provided by Adam Hartsough
Adam Hartsough
Sectional wrestling at Oak Hill on Saturday, January 30, 2021. Photos provided by Adam Hartsough
Adam Hartsough
Sectional wrestling at Oak Hill on Saturday, January 30, 2021. Photos provided by Adam Hartsough
Adam Hartsough
Sectional wrestling at Oak Hill on Saturday, January 30, 2021. Photos provided by Adam Hartsough
Adam Hartsough
Sectional wrestling at Oak Hill on Saturday, January 30, 2021. Photos provided by Adam Hartsough
Adam Hartsough
Sectional wrestling at Oak Hill on Saturday, January 30, 2021. Photos provided by Adam Hartsough
Adam Hartsough
Western 120-pounder Aiden Belt works on Oak Hill's Julian Perez as Western coaches Chad Shepherd, right, and Trevor Young look on. Belt took the 120 title.
Adam Hartsough
Sectional wrestling at Oak Hill on Saturday, January 30, 2021. Photos provided by Adam Hartsough
Adam Hartsough
Sectional wrestling at Oak Hill on Saturday, January 30, 2021. Photos provided by Adam Hartsough
Adam Hartsough
Sectional wrestling at Oak Hill on Saturday, January 30, 2021. Photos provided by Adam Hartsough
Adam Hartsough
Sectional wrestling at Oak Hill on Saturday, January 30, 2021. Photos provided by Adam Hartsough
Adam Hartsough
Sectional wrestling at Oak Hill on Saturday, January 30, 2021. Photos provided by Adam Hartsough
Adam Hartsough
Sectional wrestling at Oak Hill on Saturday, January 30, 2021. Photos provided by Adam Hartsough
Adam Hartsough
PHOTOS: Sectional wrestling at Oak Hill
1 of 38
Sectional wrestling at Oak Hill on Saturday, January 30, 2021. Photos provided by Adam Hartsough
Adam Hartsough
Western's Robert Dinn lets it all out after winning the Oak Hill Sectional's 132-pound weight class. Dinn took the title as the No. 7 seed.
Adam Hartsough, hartsoughphotography.com | For the Kokomo Tribune
Sectional wrestling at Oak Hill on Saturday, January 30, 2021. Photos provided by Adam Hartsough
Adam Hartsough
Sectional wrestling at Oak Hill on Saturday, January 30, 2021. Photos provided by Adam Hartsough
Adam Hartsough
Sectional wrestling at Oak Hill on Saturday, January 30, 2021. Photos provided by Adam Hartsough
Adam Hartsough
Sectional wrestling at Oak Hill on Saturday, January 30, 2021. Photos provided by Adam Hartsough
Adam Hartsough
Sectional wrestling at Oak Hill on Saturday, January 30, 2021. Photos provided by Adam Hartsough
Adam Hartsough
Sectional wrestling at Oak Hill on Saturday, January 30, 2021. Photos provided by Adam Hartsough
Adam Hartsough
Sectional wrestling at Oak Hill on Saturday, January 30, 2021. Photos provided by Adam Hartsough
Adam Hartsough
Eastern's Bryce Buckley is shown after winning the Oak Hill Sectional's 160-pound title.
Adam Hartsough
Sectional wrestling at Oak Hill on Saturday, January 30, 2021. Photos provided by Adam Hartsough
Adam Hartsough
Sectional wrestling at Oak Hill on Saturday, January 30, 2021. Photos provided by Adam Hartsough
Adam Hartsough
Sectional wrestling at Oak Hill on Saturday, January 30, 2021. Photos provided by Adam Hartsough
Adam Hartsough
Sectional wrestling at Oak Hill on Saturday, January 30, 2021. Photos provided by Adam Hartsough
Adam Hartsough
Sectional wrestling at Oak Hill on Saturday, January 30, 2021. Photos provided by Adam Hartsough
Adam Hartsough
Kokomo's Jakobe Sparger, right, puts the pressure on Eastern's Elijah Buckley during the Oak Hill Sectional's 220-pound weight class championship on Saturday. Sparger won an 11-2 decision to take the title.
Adam Hartsough, hartsoughphotography.com | For the Kokomo Tribune
Sectional wrestling at Oak Hill on Saturday, January 30, 2021. Photos provided by Adam Hartsough
Adam Hartsough
Sectional wrestling at Oak Hill on Saturday, January 30, 2021. Photos provided by Adam Hartsough
Adam Hartsough
Sectional wrestling at Oak Hill on Saturday, January 30, 2021. Photos provided by Adam Hartsough
Adam Hartsough
Sectional wrestling at Oak Hill on Saturday, January 30, 2021. Photos provided by Adam Hartsough
Adam Hartsough
Sectional wrestling at Oak Hill on Saturday, January 30, 2021. Photos provided by Adam Hartsough
Adam Hartsough
Sectional wrestling at Oak Hill on Saturday, January 30, 2021. Photos provided by Adam Hartsough
Adam Hartsough
Sectional wrestling at Oak Hill on Saturday, January 30, 2021. Photos provided by Adam Hartsough
Adam Hartsough
Sectional wrestling at Oak Hill on Saturday, January 30, 2021. Photos provided by Adam Hartsough
Adam Hartsough
Sectional wrestling at Oak Hill on Saturday, January 30, 2021. Photos provided by Adam Hartsough
Adam Hartsough
Sectional wrestling at Oak Hill on Saturday, January 30, 2021. Photos provided by Adam Hartsough
Adam Hartsough
Sectional wrestling at Oak Hill on Saturday, January 30, 2021. Photos provided by Adam Hartsough
Adam Hartsough
Sectional wrestling at Oak Hill on Saturday, January 30, 2021. Photos provided by Adam Hartsough
Adam Hartsough
Sectional wrestling at Oak Hill on Saturday, January 30, 2021. Photos provided by Adam Hartsough
Adam Hartsough
Sectional wrestling at Oak Hill on Saturday, January 30, 2021. Photos provided by Adam Hartsough
Adam Hartsough
Sectional wrestling at Oak Hill on Saturday, January 30, 2021. Photos provided by Adam Hartsough
Adam Hartsough
Western 120-pounder Aiden Belt works on Oak Hill's Julian Perez as Western coaches Chad Shepherd, right, and Trevor Young look on. Belt took the 120 title.
Adam Hartsough
Sectional wrestling at Oak Hill on Saturday, January 30, 2021. Photos provided by Adam Hartsough
Adam Hartsough
Sectional wrestling at Oak Hill on Saturday, January 30, 2021. Photos provided by Adam Hartsough
Adam Hartsough
Sectional wrestling at Oak Hill on Saturday, January 30, 2021. Photos provided by Adam Hartsough
Adam Hartsough
Sectional wrestling at Oak Hill on Saturday, January 30, 2021. Photos provided by Adam Hartsough
Adam Hartsough
Sectional wrestling at Oak Hill on Saturday, January 30, 2021. Photos provided by Adam Hartsough
Adam Hartsough
Sectional wrestling at Oak Hill on Saturday, January 30, 2021. Photos provided by Adam Hartsough
Adam Hartsough
Kokomo is advancing 10 wrestlers to next Saturday’s Maconaquah Regional, including a pair of champions. Sectional champion Oak Hill set the pace with a dozen wrestlers advancing. Runner-up Western is taking 11 to the regional, including a whopping six champions. Eastern advances seven wrestlers, Northwestern six, and Taylor one.
In the team race, Oak Hill took its third straight title by a slim margin of seven points. The Golden Eagles were first in the 11-team tournament with 253.5 points. Western was second (246.5), Kokomo third (202), Eastern fourth (160), Northwestern fifth (115), Marion sixth (112), Mississinewa seventh (72), Eastbrook eighth (33), Madison-Grant ninth (26), Tri-Central 10th (22), and Taylor 11th (11).
“I think overall, other than a couple matches here, we wrestled well all day,” Western coach Chad Shepherd said. “The guys wrestled really well in the second round.
“Six champions and 11 guys in the regional — getting double digits to the regional is a good day.”
Western racked up wins on the championship mat. Tanner Tishner got the ball rolling when he scored a pin in 1:01 of the first period to win the 106-pound title. Anthony Martin followed, winning the 113-pound title with a pin at the 3:38 mark over Kokomo’s Harvey Barr. That capped an all-action match where both wrestlers had the other in bad positions at various points in the action. Aidan Belt followed with a dominant 18-4 victory in the 120-pound title match for the Panthers’ third title.
At 132 pounds, Western’s Robert Dinn and Northwestern’s Blayne Leeman each pulled upsets to reach the final. Dinn held the upper hand throughout the final and scored a pin at the 4:37 mark for a surprise title.
“Robert Dinn wrestled his butt off all day,” Chad Shepherd said. “He came from a 7 seed and won it. That was a very good day for Robert.”
Western’s Hayden Shepherd then scored a 9-1 victory over Eastern’s Luke Hetzner to win the 145-pound weight class. And 285-pounder Braydon Erb secured the final title of the afternoon for the Panthers when he scored a pin at 3:12 to push his unblemished season record to 25-0 and claim his fourth sectional title.
Chad Shepherd pointed out that eight Panthers overall made the championship match, more than half the squad. Taking second for Western were 126-pounder Justin Brantley and 138-pounder Mitchell Betz. Western also got fourth-place finishes from Jackson Hartsough (152 pounds), Brayden Shoaff (170) and M.J. Norman (195).
Kokomo 182-pounder Jaquan East took out a No. 1 seed en route to the final. In the title match East trailed Marion’s Je’kwan Williams 8-4 going into the third period but East dominated the third, scoring three takedowns to make up points and finishing on top 11-10.
At 220 pounds, Kokomo’s Jakobe Sparger squared off with Eastern’s Elijah Buckely for the title. Buckley had upset the No. 1 seed to reach the final. Sparger, the No. 2 seed, took the lead in the second period and claimed an 11-2 decision for the title.
Miller said it was a “really good day for Jaquan East, great day for Jakobe Sparger. Our program took another step forward. The fact that we’ve got eight other guys joining them on the trip to the regional — and the three guys that aren’t going placed fifth and they’re alternates. You know this year of all years, [alternates] have got to be ready to get in.
"These kids have gone through so much stress and challenges, and we rose to the occasion. I couldn't be prouder of the guys."
Kokomo also got second-place finishes from Barr (113 pounds), Kymani Howard (170) and Chad Washburn (195). Myles LeNoir (145), Brady Stump (160) and Sam Baity (285) each finished third, and Kacey Coak (126) and Kye Gamble (132) each finished fourth. Stump won a wild third-place match by a 28-18 score over Mississinewa’s Tanner Campbell.
Eastern also scored a pair of champs. Bryce Buckley was in control of his 160-pound final and cruised to a 6-0 win. Brodie Porter then followed with a pin of Howard in 1:06 to win the 170-pound title.
Eastern also had three second-place finishers in Hetzner (145 pounds), Tallan Morrisett (152) and Elijah Buckley (220). Additionally Eli Ferguson (120) and Tyler Wright (285) both finished fourth.
Leeman led Northwestern’s contingent with a second-place finish at 132 pounds. Marcos Castorena (138) and Bodey Henry (152) each took third place, and Isaac Bumgardner (113), Kyle Cardwell (182) and Julion Creason (220) each took fourth.
Henry picked up his 100th career win during the sectional.
Northwestern coach Steve Swinson said he was “excited that we advanced six out of nine wrestlers that we entered into the IHSAA wrestling tournament. Finishing fifth as a team with a shortened roster is a pretty good showing. “
Taylor 106-pounder Dalila Delgado advances to the regional as a fourth-place finisher. She beat the No. 2 seed 8-7 in the consolation rounds to punch her ticket to the regional.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.