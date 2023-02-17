Kokomo junior Jalen May, Kokomo senior Jaquan East, Western juniors Tanner Tishner and Mitchell Betz and Maconaquah senior Logan Farnell each won his opening match at the IHSAA Wrestling State Finals on Friday at Indianapolis’ Gainbridge Fieldhouse and will take a medal at state today.
Friday’s winners advance to Saturday's full day of action where the surviving eight wrestlers in each weight class determine the podium spots and a champion. Saturday's quarterfinals begin at 9 a.m. with the semifinals to follow.
The Kats’ May (113 pounds) kept his unbeaten season going by beating Wawasee’s Cameron Senter 5-3. May (44-0) faces Indian Creek’s Jackson Heaston in the quarterfinals.
The Panthers’ Tishner (120) scored a 5-0 decision over Chesterton’s Isaiah Wilson. Tishner (31-1) next meets Center Grove’s Eddie Goss.
Also for the Panthers, Betz (152) pinned Ben Davis’ Gage Eckels in 1:17. Betz (38-1) next faces Merrillville’s Adrian Pellot.
The Braves’ Farnell (160) defeated Merrillville’s Cameron Crisp in a 16-9 decision. Farnell (46-1) is matched against Carmel’s Nathan Powell in the quarterfinals.
The Kats’ East (170) prevailed in a 12-3 major decision over Tell City’s Noah Terry. East (42-2) next faces Cathedral’s Kyle Harden.
Four more KT-area wrestlers saw their seasons end Friday at state.
Maconaquah junior Brayden Raber (113) was pinned by Crown Point’s Gavin Jendreas. Raber finished 36-10.
Peru senior Cooper Baldwin (138) lost a 14-6 decision to New Castle’s Gavyn Whitehead. Baldwin finished 36-5.
Kokomo junior Chad Washburn (195) lost an 11-2 decision to Roncalli senior Luke Hansen. Washburn capped his season 46-6.
Eastern senior Tyler Wright (285) was pinned by Hamilton Southeastern’s Dominic Burgett. Wright finished 37-5.
