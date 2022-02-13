FORT WAYNE — Eastern 170-pound senior Brodie Porter punched his ticket to the IHSAA State Finals for the third time with a championship performance Saturday at the Fort Wayne Semistate staged at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.
Western sophomores Tanner Tishner (113) and Mitchell Betz (152), Peru sophomore Jalen May (106) and Maconaquah junior Logan Farnell (160) also landed on the top of the victory stand as semistate champions and Kokomo junior Laquan East (182) was a runner-up.
The top four placers in each weight division earned the right to compete in the first round of the State Finals on Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Porter went 4-0 in winning the 170 title. He recorded pins in the first two rounds, a 5-1 decision in the semifinal round and a 3-2 decision in the final.
“I think what helped out at lot is that I got a good workout this morning and I came in fresh and feeling good,” said Porter of his day of the mat. “I was moving really well. I was trying to make my shots and my motion. That helped me get to the finals. I tried to stay in my ties as long as I could.”
Porter was a State Finals qualifier the past two seasons at 170 after losing in the semifinals at semistate.
“This time I had confidence and I wasn’t as nervous going in there.”
The tournament series run in 2021-22 has also bolstered Porter.
“Sectional and regional helped me feel a lot more confident about myself and my ability to compete,” said Porter, who is 41-1 on the season.
Porter feeds off advice given by Eastern coach Zack Pence.
“He always tries to help me keep my mind right,” said Porter. “He can tell if I’m not into it. He always helps me to be positive and keep my mindset right.”
Said Pence, “I’m so proud of him. The big improvement I’ve seen this year is where he at mentally. We’re more or less the same wrestler. We’re just a little hungrier this year.”
Tishner placed eighth at 106 at state in 2020-21 and goes to Indianapolis at 37-0 in 2021-22. He had a pair of pins during his 4-0 semistate run.
“I just stayed focused and kept moving forward,” said Tishner of his latest semistate. “I took my shots and opportunities and made sure I won the match.
“I just wrestle hard the entire time. Since the start of the season I’ve definitely gotten better on my feet with better movement.”
Making sure that he was the one dictating the match to his opponents, Betz moved to 43-0. In a clash of unbeatens in the 152 final, Betz defeated Adams Central's Alex Currie 11-3.
“I was really focused on wrestling my style,” said Betz. “In the past I’ve gotten caught up in going upper body and getting thrown and beaten.
“I’ve obviously grown in confidence throughout the weeks. It’s just really helped me get through.”
Western coach Chad Shepherd talked about Tishner and Betz.
“Tanner’s been there before but this is kind of new to Mitchell so this is pretty cool for him,” said Shepherd. “I don’t think very many people expected it.”
Getting his nutrition and weight under control has been helpful for May (35-3). He won by a 5-0 decision in the opening round, then pinned his final three opponents.
“A big part was that I was on weight pretty early in the week,” said May. “I could just focus on wrestling.
“I just went out there and gave it my all and didn’t care about winning or losing. I just let the fur fly.”
Peru coach Andy Hobbs expressed his pride in both May and his award-winning assistants.
“[Jalen’s] biggest improvement this year is figuring out how to train,” said Hobbs. “It allows you to compete at a certain level.
“His nutrition has gotten better and so have all those little soft skills.”
The National Wrestling Coaches Association have recognized a staff featuring Derek Fuller, Zac Leffel, Jordan Rader, Chris McKinney, Dustin Kern and Brett Worden as the Indiana staff of the year. Fuller will be given the Indiana Assistant Coach of the Year Award at the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association banquet Sunday, Feb. 20 in Carmel.
A state qualifier at 160 a year ago, Farnell goes back as a semistate champion with a 44-1 record. He capped his semistate run with a 10-8 decision in the final.
“I wrestled my match and didn’t just let him bully me around,” said Farnell of his 10-8 finals match win. “I think I’m good at scoring from any position. I can come back and wrestle my hardest.”
Said Maconaquah coach Bob Freije, “He’s based his whole career on getting these opportunities. From going to Fargo and ISWA State in the offseason, he’s been working through some similar tough situations. Feeling calm and collected was huge.”
East (43-5) credited his daily workouts with junior teammate Chad Washburn (195) for pushing him to his runner-up finish and his blast-double takedown for many of his points. East went against a familiar foe in Fort Wayne Snider’s De’ Alcapon Veazy in the finals.
Said Kokomo coach Jacob Bough, “He’s a strong kid and a non-stop wrestler. He’s an emotional guy. I’m an emotional coach.
“Right now we’ve got to find the positives.”
Rochester won the team title while Western came in fourth, Peru 12th, Maconaquah 15th, Kokomo tied for 16th, Eastern 20th and Lewis Cass tied for 46th.
Two wins Saturday were required to get to the State Finals. Not advancing past semistate were Western’s Benton Kanable (106), Tye Linser (120), Aiden Raab (126), Robert Dinn (138), Mitchell Betz (152), Deaglan Pleak (160), Hayden Shepherd (170) and M.J. Norman (195). Peru’s Conner Shaffer (113), Cooper Baldwin (138), Cameron Baber (145) and Trevi Hillman-Conley (285), Maconaquah’s Brayden Raber (106), Wyatt Price (138), Ty Galvin (145), Austin Ringeisen (182) and Mason Taylor (195), Kokomo’s Omarion Clark-Stitts (138), Kymani Howard (160) and Washburn (195), Eastern’s Bradie Porter (152), Elijah Buckley (220) and Tyler Wright (285) and Lewis Cass’ Kaine Fowler (113), Javonie Cervantes (145) and Adam Bandelier (170).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.