Six local wrestlers have navigated one of the most challenging seasons and will fly their schools’ colors at the IHSAA State Finals on Friday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis after advancing through the Fort Wayne Semistate on Saturday.
Freshman 106-pounder Tanner Tishner, junior 145-pounder Hayden Shepherd and senior 285-pounder Braydon Erb give Western three entries at state. Junior 170-pounder Brodie Porter represents Eastern. Freshman 195-pounder Chad Washburn broke through for Kokomo. And sophomore 160-pounder Logan Farnell puts Maconaquah in the state meet.
Tishner won the semistate championship at 106 while Shepherd and Erb were runners-up. Western took second in the team competition with 67.5 points, behind Oak Hill (76.5) in an impressive showing for the Oak Hill Sectional powers.
Tishner (31-1) dominated the competition in Fort Wayne. He scored a pin in the first round, a 19-1 tech fall win in the ticket round, a 10-1 decision over East Noble’s Keegan Malott in the semis, and beat Goshen’s Vicente Eckman 9-3 in the final.
“Tanner puts a lot of work in,” Western coach Chad Shepherd said. “Tanner’s a year-round wrestler. He’s wrestled all over. Anybody that knows him wasn’t surprised. He beat a good kid in the semifinals. He beat a good kid in the finals. He’s going to have a chance to make some noise next week. It’s going to be fun.”
The state finals open Friday with first-round matches for all wrestlers. Friday’s winners advance to a full day of wrestling Saturday and are guaranteed a medal and a spot in the top eight.
Hayden Shepherd (32-2) is making his third trip to state. At the semistate he won his opening match by a 15-0 tech fall early in the third period, won a tough 7-4 decision in the ticket round, won the semifinal 6-3, then lost the final 5-0 to New Haven’s Elijah Chacon.
“I thought Hayden wrestled well, even in the final match. That was a 0-0 match with like 15-20 seconds left, and that’s the kid that beat us last year in the finals,” Chad Shepherd said. “He had a tough ticket round match [against] a big, strong kid and got behind and kept wrestling and won that match. Next match he had a tough kid from Cowan. That was another of those matches that was tight all the way through.
“The final match, it was a dogfight. It was a good match.”
Erb (31-1) is making his second straight trip to state after taking seventh last season. He scored first-period pins in the opening two rounds, then scored a pin late in the third period of his semifinal. In the final, he lost 4-3 to Carroll of Fort Wayne’s Reeve Muncie.
“Braydon went out and wrestled like Braydon and took care of business,” Chad Shepherd said. “He got in the finals, I think he got a little too comfortable in the last 30-40 seconds and gave up a takedown. Braydon was up [on the scoreboard] when time expired and their coach questioned the call, and the officials met and awarded a takedown.
“I told Braydon at the end of the day we’re still wrestling, we’re going to the state finals Friday. File this in the back of your mind, learn from it, and let’s go on.”
Erb had defeated Muncie in the regular season. They have one loss apiece, to one another.
Western took nine to the semistate and got three through. Also scoring points for Western was senior Aidan Belt, who won his opening match by tech fall, then fell 8-6 in the ticket round.
Maconaquah’s Farnell (40-3) scored pins in his first two matches to book passage to state, then won a tight 6-4 decision in the semifinals. He dropped the championship match by a point, 7-6, to Jimtown’s Landon Buchanan.
Eastern’s Porter (44-1) also had pins in his opening two matches before dropping his first match of the season in the semifinals to eventual champ Jacob Kreager of Fort Wayne Snider. Porter rebounded to win the third-place match 5-1 over Bellmont’s Duke Myers.
“His first round he wrestled well, [third round] he was wrestling well, we kind of got caught sleeping a little bit I think,” Eastern coach Zack Pence said. “But I think he handled that loss well and bounced back and beat a really good kid from Bellmont. That match in my opinion probably was the finals, could have been on a good day. He pretty much dominated that match. I thought it was a good bounce back for him and hopefully a good lesson going into state next week.”
Eastern showed its strength in the middle of the lineup. The Comets had wrestlers in four consecutive weights and seniors Luke Hetzner (145 pounds), Tallan Morrisett (152) and Bryce Buckley (160) each scored pins on their opening matches before dropping ticket round matches.
Washburn (20-6) is Kokomo’s first representative at state since 2017. It’s difficult for any freshman to adjust to the level of competition needed to reach state, especially in a heavier weight class that doesn’t see many first-year wrestlers make headway.
“Those are senior dominated weight classes,” Kokomo coach Mike Miller said of the upper weights. “He just came in and did a phenomenal job. Having never experienced that environment, before he just came in and handled himself like a veteran and went out and did exactly what he needed to do to win matches.”
Kokomo junior 170-pounder Kymani Howard also won a match at state, scoring a first-period pin in the opening round before falling 8-4 in the ticket round.
