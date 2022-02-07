Seven KT-area wrestlers scored championships and a total of 31 area wrestlers took top-four finishes at the Maconaquah Regional on Saturday. The top four wrestlers in each weight advance to next Saturday’s Fort Wayne Semistate.
The semistate begins at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Allen Couny War Memorial Coliseum.
Led by unbeaten champions Tanner Tishner and Mitchell Betz, Western is taking nine wrestlers to the semistate. Betz (39-0) won the title at 152 pounds. He scored a pin in the opening round, a major decision in his semifinal, and finished the championship match with a pin. Tishner (33-0) scored pins in his first two rounds, then won an 8-2 decision in the 113-pound title match.
“They’re both wrestling really well,” Western coach Chad Shepherd said of the pair of undefeated Panthers. “I think everybody expected it out of Tishner since he was a state placer last year. The coaches all knew what Betz was capable of, but I don’t know if people outside of our room actually knew. He’s looking really good right now. Stay healthy and keep wrestling like we’re wrestling and he’s going to have an opportunity to do some big things.”
Seven more Panthers advance to the semistate. Tye Linser (120 pounds), Aiden Raab (126) and Hayden Shepherd (170) were each second. Benton Kanable (106), Deaglan Pleak (160) and M.J. Norman (195) were third. And Robert Dinn (138) was fourth.
“Putting nine guys through, everybody at least wrestled well,” Chad Shepherd said. “Robert got fourth at 138 but he wrestled well every match, just a couple mistakes here and there at this level and it costs you. We wrestled really well and I think we left ourselves some opportunities for next week.”
Kokomo scored two champs and advances four to the semistate. Omarion Clark-Stitts took the title at 138 pounds to improve to 46-1 on the season. He scored a pin in the opening round, scored a major decision in the semis and won a high-scoring final 13-11 over Peru’s Cooper Baldwin. Jaquan East (40-4) won the 182-pound title with a pin in the opening round, a major decision in the semis and another pin in the final.
Kymani Howard (160) and Chad Washburn (195) each took second for the Wildkats. Kokomo coach Jacob Bough is excited about the chances for the quartet to win matches at the semistate.
“I think Omarion, if he wrestles to his ability [can advance],” Bough said. “He’s been winning close matches. We got lucky in some areas, and he had to overcome some areas and really fight, so he’s looking really good. Kymani … he’s got to be on his offense. If he’s on his offense, it’s his match to lose.
“Jaquan, he’s wrestling lights out. What he’s starting to grasp is how to execute at a high level. He’s not taking chances that don’t need to be there because he’s executing the opportunities that arise to the fullest. Pinning that kid in the finals [Northfield’s Jaydan Goshert] — that kid was [20]-1. He’s on his game. Chad, not having three days of practice, I think it got to him a little bit, and that kid from Rochester’s tough [Alex Deming].”
Eastern’s Brodie Porter (37-1) won the title at 170 with a tech fall in the opening round and pins in the semifinal and championship. Bradie Porter (152), Elijah Buckley (220) and Tyler Wright (285) each took third.
Maconaquah advanced six wrestlers to the semistate including 160-pound champ Logan Farnell (40-1). Farnell scored pins in his first two matches then scored a 16-5 major decision over Kokomo’s Howard in the title bout. Brayden Raber (106) took second. Wyatt Price (138) was third and Ty Galvin (145), Austin Ringeisen (182) and Mason Taylor (195) were each fourth.
Peru’s Jalen May started the championship round with the title at 106 pounds. May (31-3) scored a pin in the opening round, a major decision in the semis, and another pin in the title round. Four more Bengal Tigers made the semistate as Baldwin (138), Cameron Baber (145) and Trevi Hillman-Conley (285) were each second. Conner Shaffer (113) was fourth.
Three Cass wrestlers qualified for the semistate, Kaine Fowler (113) and Javonie Cervantes (145) were third and Adam Bandelier (170) was fourth.
In the team race, Rochester announced its arrival with score of 151.5 to take first among 19 teams represented. The Zebras were fourth last season, but surged to the title this year with five champions and eight advancing wrestlers. The Zebras ended Western’s three-year reign.
Western had a higher score than it did in winning the regional last season but had to settle for second (135.5), Peru was third (83), Kokomo fifth (78), Maconaquah sixth (70), Eastern seventh (58.5), and Cass tied with North Miami for ninth (26).
