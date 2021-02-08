Western’s wrestling team scored four champions and took the top spot in the team standings at the Maconaquah Regional on Saturday.
Western’s Tanner Tishner scored a 10-0 decision to win the 106-pound weight class. Aiden Belt dominated the field at 120, scoring first-period pins in all three of his matches to take the top spot. Hayden Shepherd won the 145 title, taking an 8-2 decision in the final for the championship. And unbeaten Braydon Erb closed the book on the regional with pins in each round to stand atop the podium at 285.
Also for the Panthers, Anthony Martin (113 pounds), Justin Brantley (126), Robert Dinn (132), Jackson Hartsough (152) and M.J. Norman (195) each finished fourth, giving Western nine semistate qualifiers. The top four finishers in each weight class advance to next Saturday’s Fort Wayne Semistate at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.
Western topped the team standings with a score of 123, followed by Wabash (103) and Oak Hill (102.5). Eastern was fifth (73), Peru sixth (68), Kokomo seventh (66), Maconaquah 10th (35) and Cass 13th (13) among 18 teams represented.
Eastern advances four to the semistate. Brodie Porter won the 170-pound championship with pins in each of his three matches. Luke Hetzner (145) and Tallan Morrisett (152) were both runners-up, and Bryce Buckley (160) took third.
Peru will take five wrestlers to Fort Wayne as Jalen May (106), Cole Sailors (120) and Alex Legg (138) were each runners-up. Cooper Baldwin (126) took third and Chase Seifert was fourth.
Kokomo’s Wildkats also have five headed to Fort Wayne, headlined by freshman 195-pound champion Chad Washburn, who avenged a loss to Marion’s Levi Lee in last week’s sectional by topping him 6-4 in the regional final.
Also for the Kats, Kymani Howard took second (170), Harvey Barr (113) and Jaquan East (182) were each third, and Myles Lenoir (145) was fourth.
Maconaquah’s Logan Farnell won the championship at 160 with a 9-6 decision in the final, and Jonah Hollars also advances after taking third at 132.
Cass’ Nathaniel Moss advances after taking third at 285.
LOGANSPORT REGIONAL
Carroll’s Jackson Ayres finished third at 138 pounds to advance to the East Chicago Central Semistate.
