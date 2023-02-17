When you’re on the floor at Indianapolis’ Gainbridge Fieldhouse at the IHSAA Wrestling State Finals, the magnitude of the stage is inescapable.
Kokomo’s Jalen May made his first appearance in the state meet a year ago when he was a Peru student. He talked about what stuck with him the most.
“The crowd,” May said. “How big it is, how loud it is down there, how many people are in the seats. It’s a lot bigger.”
Western’s Tanner Tishner was also taken aback.
“The atmosphere, it’s just different,” he said. “It was definitely scary at first, but you’ve just got to get over that and go out and perform.”
When you’re wrestling, the atmosphere may all melt away for those six minutes, but the rest of the day affords plenty of time to take it in. Especially when you have a good view.
“We were on the stand and you look up at all the people in the audience and it was crazy,” Western’s Mitchell Betz said. He took in the crowd from the medal stand last year. It was “a really proud moment.”
Betz, Tishner and May are part of a bumper haul of nine KT-area wrestlers at the state meet. Also taking the floor today are Kokomo’s Jaquan East and Chad Washburn, Maconaquah’s Brayden Raber and Logan Farnell, Peru’s Cooper Baldwin and Eastern’s Tyler Wright.
Action begins today in Indy at 1:30 with the parade of champions. The first seven weights compete in the first round at 2 p.m. The next seven weights follow at 5:30. In the opening round, semistate champions face fourth-place wrestlers from other semistates, while runners-up take on third-place wrestlers. Today’s winners advance to Saturday’s full day of competition, where they sort out the top eight and their spots on the medal stand. Saturday’s action begins at 9 a.m.
Betz, Tishner, May and Farnell were semistate champions at Fort Wayne last Saturday. Betz made his first trip to state as a sophomore last year, where he took sixth at 152 pounds. The junior is back at 152 this season and takes a 37-1 record into his match against Ben Davis’ Gage Eckels (33-9).
“Last year we went on the Friday night, knowing I’d have a close match,” Betz said. “I’d never wrestled that Tell City kid before. He was strong. I ended up winning. It was pretty exciting.
“On Saturday I lost my first match, but when I won my first match in the consolations, even my coaches were screaming. We were so excited because we were top six.”
The experience of getting to state last season and getting matches on the second day helps make this week go more smoothly.
“It’s going to help me be mentally prepared for this weekend,” Betz said. “I’ll know what to expect now. I’ll be ready.
“I’m way less nervous and we’re just preparing so we can get to work on Saturday and Friday.”
He has a goal of making it into the final, finishing at least in the top two. To do that, he has to play to his strengths. He learned a lot last season about wrestlers who are state level.
“Really, at that point, it’s whoever makes the first mistake,” Betz said. “We’re at the point where not many mistakes are made and if they are, people will capitalize on them, so it’s just hard matches until then. We [state wrestlers] don’t give up very easy.
“I have to make sure I capitalize and finish on all my shots. It’s going to be a hard fight every time so I’ve got to do my best where I’m good at — in neutral. I’m pretty good at finishing shots, setting up shots.”
May was fourth at 106 pounds last year as a sophomore at Peru. Now as a junior he’s at Kokomo and has moved up to 113 pounds. His memory of being on the medal stand isn’t as rosy as Betz’s was.
“I remember not being at the top, and that’s my goal,” May said.
May has made sure he had the best view from the podium at every tournament he’s been in this season. He takes an unbeaten record, 43-0, into today’s match against Wawasee’s Cameron Senter (31-10). Last season’s experience at state made May sharper this season.
“Yeah, it was motivation to get to the top of the podium this year,” May said.
He said this season, he’s a more aggressive wrestler, and his mentality is stronger. He’s focused on his goals each match. After going 2-2 at state last season, his goal this season is to be champion. He has a clear idea of what wrestlers at this level are like.
“They’re tough, they all know what they’re doing,” May said. “They’re really good technique-wise, really smart and aggressive.”
To counter that, May said what’s critical for him is “attacking. Keep attacking.” At the state meet, that approach is “definitely more important. The kids are better so I need to make sure I’m doing all the right things.”
A pair of teammates are joining May in Kokomo senior 170-pounder East, and junior 195-pounder Washburn. Both are state veterans trying to make it to the second day for the first time.
East finished third at last week’s semistate and is taking a 41-2 record into today’s match against Tell City’s Noah Terry (39-4). East reached the state finals for the first time last season, dropping his opening match at 182 pounds. He’s wrestling a weight lighter this season.
Washburn was fourth at the semistate last week and is making his second trip to state. He reached state as a 195-pounder as a freshman and lost in the opening round. Then last year his season ended in the second round of the semistate. He carries a 46-5 record into today’s match against unbeaten Indianapolis Roncalli senior Luke Hansen (40-0), the New Castle Semistate champ.
Western’s Tishner is making his third trip to state and has moved up a weight each return trip. He was eighth at 106 pounds as a freshman, lost his opening match at 113 as a sophomore, and is at 120 pounds this season.
Not getting a medal last season made Tishner better this winter.
“It’s definitely made me more hungry to go and perform a lot better,” he said. “It’s forced me to work harder and keep going and never give up.”
Tishner is taking a 30-1 record into today’s match against Chesterton’s Isaiah Wilson (34-14). Tishner’s only loss of the season was a 4-3 loss to Laporte’s Ashton Jackson in the final of Mishawaka’s Al Smith Invitational in December. Jackson was the state champion at 106 two seasons ago and at 113 last year.
Tishner said the jump from the semistate to state is the biggest jump of any step along the state tournament trail. He’s had plenty of experience against that level of wrestler.
“State guys are just different,” Tishner said. “They’re tougher, they’re more physical. You’ve got to weather everything that they throw at you and just figure out ways to pull it out and win.”
His goal is to stand atop the podium this year and to that end, he’s prioritized relentlessness this season.
“My biggest strength is probably my pace,” Tishner said. “I keep attacking and shooting shots and keep going and wear a lot of kids down that can’t keep up with me for an entire match.
“I’ve always had a high pace, but I’ve really emphasized that this year. I’ve really gotten better at it this year.”
Maconaquah’s Farnell also enters this state meet with two years of state experience behind him. He lost in the opening round at 160 pounds as a sophomore, then was sixth at 160 last year. Now a senior, he takes a 45-1 record into his match today against Merrillville’s Cameron Crisp (33-8).
Another Brave, junior Brayden Raber, is making his first trip to state. He was fourth at the semistate and takes a 36-9 record into his 113-pound match against Crown Point junior Gavin Jendreas (21-2), the champion at the East Chicago Central Semistate.
Eastern 285-pounder Tyler Wright has broken through to the state finals as a senior. He was fourth at the semistate and is taking a 37-4 record into his match against Hamilton Southeastern’s Dominic Burgett (35-2), the champ at the New Castle Semistate.
Peru’s Cooper Baldwin also scored a breakthrough first trip to state as a senior. He was third at the semistate and takes a 36-4 record into his 138-pound match against New Castle’s Gavyn Whitehead (30-3).
