Western wrestling Betz

Western 152-pounder Mitchell Betz, left, wrestles Mishawaka’s Beau Brabender in a third-place match at the State Finals on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Betz defeated Brabender 7-4.

 Rob Leavitt, handrphoto.com | For the Kokomo Tribune

Western junior Mitchell Betz, Maconaquah senior Logan Farnell and Kokomo senior Jaquan East scored third-place finishes to lead a haul of five KT-area wrestlers who scored medals and stood on the podium at the IHSAA Wrestling State Finals on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Those three third-place finishers were at three consecutive weights. All place-winners won their opening matches Friday and advanced to Saturday’s full day of competition where they went 2-1.

On Saturday, Betz (40-2) beat Merrillville’s Adrian Pellot 9-2 in the 152-pound quarterfinals, then fell 9-3 to Evansville Mater Dei Hunter May. In the third-place match, Betz beat Mishawaka’s Beau Brabender 7-4.

Farnell (48-2) beat Carmel’s Nathan Powell 7-0 in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals, he lost by a 23-8 technical fall to the eventual 160-pound champ, Crown Point’s Sam Goin. Farnell then pinned Warren Central’s Brenton Russell at the 4:15 mark to win the third-place match.

Maconaquah wrestling Farnell

Maconaquah's Logan Farnell, top, works against Warren Central’s Brenton Russell in the third-place match for the 170-pound weight class at the IHSAA State Finals on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Indianapolis.

Farnell, who closed with a 135-12 career record, is the first Maconaquah wrestler to have two podium finishes at state.

East (44-3) pinned Indianapolis Cathedral’s Kyle Harden in 3:15 of their quarterfinal match, then lost an 8-0 decision to the eventual 170-pound champion, Crown Point’s Cody Goodwin. In the third-place match, East beat Warren Central’s Anthony Cashman II by a 9-5 score.

Kokomo wrestling state East

Kokomo 170-pounder Jaquan East has his arm raised in victory following a match in the State Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The two-day match was held Feb. 17-18, 2023.

Western junior Tanner Tishner took fifth and Kokomo junior Jalen May seventh. Each of the five local medalists won his final match Saturday.

Tishner (33-2) lost a 6-4 decision to Center Grove’s Eddie Goss to start Saturday’s action at 120 pounds. Tishner beat Evansville Mater Dei’s Isaiah Shaefer 1-0 in a consolation round match, then beat Garrett’s Carter Fielden by a 13-0 major decision in the fifth-place match.

May (45-2) lost a 6-2 decision to Indian Creek’s Jackson Heaston to start Saturday’s action at 113 pounds and lost a 5-0 decision to Crown Point’s Gavin Jendreas in a consolation match. He then pinned Hobart’s Seth Aubin in 3:21 to win the seventh-place match.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video