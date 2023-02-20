Western junior Mitchell Betz, Maconaquah senior Logan Farnell and Kokomo senior Jaquan East scored third-place finishes to lead a haul of five KT-area wrestlers who scored medals and stood on the podium at the IHSAA Wrestling State Finals on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Those three third-place finishers were at three consecutive weights. All place-winners won their opening matches Friday and advanced to Saturday’s full day of competition where they went 2-1.
On Saturday, Betz (40-2) beat Merrillville’s Adrian Pellot 9-2 in the 152-pound quarterfinals, then fell 9-3 to Evansville Mater Dei Hunter May. In the third-place match, Betz beat Mishawaka’s Beau Brabender 7-4.
Farnell (48-2) beat Carmel’s Nathan Powell 7-0 in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals, he lost by a 23-8 technical fall to the eventual 160-pound champ, Crown Point’s Sam Goin. Farnell then pinned Warren Central’s Brenton Russell at the 4:15 mark to win the third-place match.
Farnell, who closed with a 135-12 career record, is the first Maconaquah wrestler to have two podium finishes at state.
East (44-3) pinned Indianapolis Cathedral’s Kyle Harden in 3:15 of their quarterfinal match, then lost an 8-0 decision to the eventual 170-pound champion, Crown Point’s Cody Goodwin. In the third-place match, East beat Warren Central’s Anthony Cashman II by a 9-5 score.
Western junior Tanner Tishner took fifth and Kokomo junior Jalen May seventh. Each of the five local medalists won his final match Saturday.
Tishner (33-2) lost a 6-4 decision to Center Grove’s Eddie Goss to start Saturday’s action at 120 pounds. Tishner beat Evansville Mater Dei’s Isaiah Shaefer 1-0 in a consolation round match, then beat Garrett’s Carter Fielden by a 13-0 major decision in the fifth-place match.
May (45-2) lost a 6-2 decision to Indian Creek’s Jackson Heaston to start Saturday’s action at 113 pounds and lost a 5-0 decision to Crown Point’s Gavin Jendreas in a consolation match. He then pinned Hobart’s Seth Aubin in 3:21 to win the seventh-place match.
