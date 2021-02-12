The trek to Fort Wayne isn’t a casual drive. Depending on where you live locally, it might take an hour, 90 minutes or approach two hours. Wrestlers have a long time to think about the gravity of the moment as they watch towns and snow-filled fields roll by.
Waiting in Fort Wayne will be the highest stakes they’ve faced this season, the Fort Wayne Semistate at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. The semistate begins at 9 a.m. Saturday.
At Fort Wayne, each wrestler has to win two matches just for the bare minimum ticket to their destination, the state finals. After that, the four surviving wrestlers in each weight class hash out their placement in the top four places that will determine their seeds at state.
More than two dozen local wrestlers will make the trip to Fort Wayne for Saturday’s semistate, including five who have shown the mettle to make it to state before. Western’s Hayden Shepherd, Anthony Martin and Braydon Erb and Eastern’s Brodie Porter each made state last season, and Eastern’s Bryce Buckley went to state two years ago before missing last season due to injury.
Erb and Porter take unblemished records into the semistate..
Western’s haul of nine wrestlers leads the local contingent in the semistate. Included in that haul are four Maconaquah Regional champions. Regional champs square off with fourth-place finishers from other regionals in the opening round, while regional second-place and third-place finishers face off. Those winners then clash in the ticket round for a spot at state.
Here are the locals in the semistate round:
• Western: 106 — regional champ Tanner Tishner (27-1) vs. Churubusco’s Zander Hord (12-5); 113 — Anthony Martin (19-4) vs. Northridge’s Beau Brabender (27-3); 120 — regional champ Aidan Belt (18-1) vs. Prairie Heights’ Gavin Roberts (11-9); 126 — Justin Brantley (14-7) vs. Bluffton’s Landon Bertsch (18-0); 132 — Robert Dinn (15-12) vs. DeKalb’s Braxton Miller (17-9); 145 — regional champ Hayden Shepherd (29-1) vs. Daleville’s Reazon Davenport; 152 — Jackson Hartsough (7-7) vs. Adams Central’s Alex Currie (36-2); 195 — M.J. Norman (14-14) vs. Northridge’s Ibrahim Khaoucha; 285 — regional champion Braydon Erb (28-0) vs. Fairfield’s Mike Stout (14-20).
• Kokomo: 113 — Harvey Barr (26-4) vs. East Noble’s Blake Byerley (16-3); 145 — Myles LeNoir (21-10) vs. Cowan’s Toby Abbott (29-1); 170 — Kymani Howard (16-9) vs. Concord’s Andrew BonDurant (26-5); 182 — Jaquan East (19-7) vs. South Adams’ Christian Summersett (30-3); 195 — regional champ Chad Washburn (18-4) vs. Central Noble’s Isaac Clay (22-8).
• Eastern: 145 — Luke Hetzner (30-7) vs. Bluffton’s David Kahn (23-3); 152 — Tallan Morrisett (37-5) vs. Winchester’s Reed Brandenburg (23-8); 160 — Bryce Buckley (38-3) vs. FW Snider’s Mekhi Spencer (24-5); 170 — regional champ Brodie Porter (41-0) vs. Goshen’s Mitch Daniels (17-12).
• Peru: 106 — Jalen May (24-5) vs. Carroll of Allen County’s Gilbert Ruselink (23-5); 120 — Cole Sailors (25-4) vs. Jimtown’s Mikey Kallimani (30-4); 126 — Cooper Baldwin (21-7) vs. Delta’s Wyatt Krejsa (21-6); 138 — Alex Legg (23-5) vs. FW Concordia’s Xavier Sheehan (21-4); 170 — Chase Seifert (18-9); vs. Elkhart’s Clayton Lundy (27-2).
• Maconaquah: 132 — Jonah Hollars (25-8) vs. East Noble’s Jalen Belhumeur (12-14); 160 — regional champ Logan Farnell (37-2) vs. Garrett’s Kolin Cope (16-7).
• Cass: 285 — Nathaniel Moss (23-4) vs. Elkhart’s Jacob Somer (23-8).
EAST CHICAGO SEMISTATE
• Carroll: 138 — Jackson Ayres (26-6) vs. Merrillville’s Cameron Williams (18-8).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.