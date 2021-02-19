Maconaquah sophomore Logan Farnell will compete in the IHSAA Wrestling State Finals for the first time tonight. Living the action on the floor, and the pressure of tonight’s elimination round, will be a new experience for him. The excitement level, that’s something he’s already seen.
Farnell has taken in the state finals a couple times already from the stands. He’s wrestled big events in offseason wrestling, such as the national duals for freestyle and Greco-Roman. But tonight’s combination will be unique.
“I feel like [the atmosphere] is going to be different,” Farnell said. “I feel like the crowd’s going to be more there, more energetic, a lot more emotion behind it.”
The emotion is because of what’s at stake, but the action on the floor is the same, regardless of the stakes.
“It’s still just wrestling. You can’t let the pressure get to you,” Farnell said.
Farnell has been focused on the tasks at hand all season. He’s taking a 40-3 record into his opening round match tonight against Columbus East junior Kade Law (33-3). The opening round of state action at Indianapolis’ Bankers Life Fieldhouse is split into two sessions. The first seven weight classes are in the first session, beginning at 11 a.m. Farnell participates in the second session — for the last seven weight classes — which tips off at 7 p.m.
Today’s opening round is an elimination round. Only the wrestlers who win advance to Saturday’s full day of competition when the top eight at each weight hash out places on the podium.
The Maconaquah 160-pounder saw his freshman season cut short due to injury, but has made it to state in his first opportunity to embark on the postseason tournament trail. Farnell was second at the Maconaquah Sectional, losing to Wabash’s Grant Carandante in the final. He avenged that loss in the regional, beating the Wabash wrestler to advance to the semistate as a regional champ.
“It was important,” Farnell said of beating Carandante in the regional. “It was a big confidence booster.
“We got up in the [wrestling] room and worked hard,” Farnell said of practice after the sectional loss. “We learned from my mistakes and fixed them, went back at it, kept pushing.”
Farnell was then runner-up at the Fort Wayne Semistate, dropping the championship match by a point, 7-6, and earning a spot in the state finals. Reaching state has been his goal since he started wrestling.
“I felt pretty confident going through the whole year [that he could] get to state,” Mac coach Bob Freije said. “He has the talent and tools needed. He’s really put the time, the work in for execution, for what’s needed to be at a high level. I see him having great years to come.”
Farnell has shown he’s capable of competing at a high level. His skills and body style make him a difficult matchup for opponents.
“He’s a tall guy, he’s a tall 160-pounder,” Freije said. Farnell’s “leverage makes it hard to get to the center of gravity and he’s very technical. He knows what to do in positions. [He’s] a well-rounded athlete with athleticism to make it even harder for his opponents.”
Law and Farnell haven’t squared off previously. To prepare, Farnell said the emphasis this week has been “just practicing the moves I know how to run.” Farnell said his best attributes are “keeping up the tempo and being high-pace.”
Tempo will be important today. State-level opponents don’t let you ease into a match.
Freije said that in practice this week the point was to “just focus on our technique, wrestling our match and keeping our tempo, our pace. As you keep going with the better-talented people, the tempo is quicker, so we’ve got to keep that tempo going through a six-minute match.”
Tonight, all Farnell’s work takes center stage on the floor at the fieldhouse.
“I’m just ready to go out there and show that I can do it,” Farnell said, “that all the hard work will pay off.”
