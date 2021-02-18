One point. That was the difference on the scoreboard when Brodie Porter lost his opening round match at the IHSAA Wrestling State Finals last season. Porter lost 6-5 in his first trip to state.
He couldn’t forget that if he wanted to.
“It runs through my mind pretty often,” Porter said.
The memory stings, but the experience has made the Eastern junior better now as he embarks on a return trip to state.
“I guess it taught me I can’t take time for granted,” he said. “I had 30 seconds to score one point, I couldn’t get it done. I have to get going earlier in the period and work harder.”
It’s a nagging reminder, but it’s also made Porter more prepared this time around. The Eastern 170-pounder is set for a return to state after taking third at the Fort Wayne Semistate last Saturday. The state meet begins Friday night in Indianapolis’ Bankers Life Fieldhouse with the opening-round matches for all wrestlers. Friday’s winners advance to Saturday’s full day of competition.
“I think it’s helped a lot,” Porter said. “That was a big environment for me and something really new. Nerve-wise, I don’t have those issues anymore and that really helped.”
Porter was already at a high level last season. This season, he’s taken more ground.
“We’ve had a lot of conversations about that match since it happened,” Eastern coach Zack Pence said. “I think we’ve got a new level of focus and a little more drive this year to get the job done, and I definitely think it comes from Friday night last year.”
Pence said Porter is more confident this season. He’s assumed a leadership role in the wrestling room, using the experience he gained last season to help the entire program in addition to fueling his drive.
Porter carries a glittering 44-1 record into his opening round match Friday night against Zionsville senior Shane Bates (26-6). Porter said the two met approximately two years ago at an out-of-season tournament with Porter winning a close match.
When Porter went to state last season, he made the trip with then-senior teammate Tytus Morrisett. The two were practice partners at consecutive weights, 160 for Morrisett and 170 for Porter. This season, the Comets put four wrestlers in the semistate at consecutive weights in Luke Hetzner (145), Tallan Morrisett (152), Bryce Buckley (160) and Porter.
While Porter is the only Comet to reach state this season, all four Comets at the semistate won their opening matches. Having that level of wrestler available, and near his weight, has been a benefit.
“It helps a ton,” Porter said. “I come in every practice, no matter what we’re doing I can have someone push me and give me that realistic look.”
The look Porter gives opponents has been difficult to crack.
“He’s like shooting on a brick wall,” Pence said. “He’s spent a lot of time in the weight room in the last few years and he’s strong. He moves well and the thing I like most is he’s always looking to score. He’s not someone who will go halfway through the first period before he looks to score.
“The thing that I like most about his style is he’s going to score points one way or another and you’ve got to score more than Brodie or you’re going to be in trouble. You’ve got to shut Brodie down in many cases before you can score points.”
Porter doesn’t want to concede anything when he faces high-level competition at state.
“I’ think I’m going to have to watch my defense more,” he said. “I think if I just stay active and do what I do all season long and stay mentally focused, I should have what it takes to get to Saturday.”
Pence said Porter needs to focus on dictating the action.
“Last year it was kind of back and forth and we were wrestling the other kid’s match, and then we’d get into our stuff,” Pence said. “We’re looking for six minutes of Brodie Porter’s wrestling this year. Last year we were a minute or short and it was one point short. This year we’ve emphasized wrestling our style from the get go.”
If Porter can impose that plan, he can break through to Saturday, where the surviving wrestlers hash out the eight spots on the podium.
“Truly, I want to place pretty high up on the podium,” Porter said. “I want to be at least top four. If I can do that, I can be satisfied, but of course I want more than that.”
