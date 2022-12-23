RENSSELAER — Kokomo’s wrestling team went 5-4, had two undefeated wrestlers and saw Jaquan East reach a milestone at the Joe Burvan Duals on Wednesday and Thursday.
East went 8-1 in competition at 170 pounds, reaching the 100-victory mark for his career.
Jalen May finished 8-0 in competition at 120 pounds and Chad Washburn was 9-0 at 195. X’Avion Ford (113) was 7-2. Gabe Newland (126) and Kyan Gamble (145) were each 6-3. Blayke Acord (132) and Keemarion Pollard (160) were 5-4. Josh May (106) was 3-2. Ryan Early (120) was 1-0. And Gage Meyers (138) was 2-2.
In dual matches, Kokomo beat Frankfort 78-4, beat South Dearborn 78-6, beat Decatur Central 54-21, beat North Montgomery 60-24, and beat Jennings County 45-36. The Kats fell 54-25 to Southport, 52-15 to Hamilton Heights, 53-18 to Cascade, and 48-33 to Rennselaer.
“It was a tough two-day tournament, with three of Kokomo’s team losses coming from schools that are state ranked or Team State qualifiers,” Kokomo coach Jacob Bough said. “There were some great matches to watch. We wrestled guys around [at different weights] to give them the best matchup. We won a couple and lost a couple, but it was great training for the postseason run.
“Congratulations to Jaquan East on earning his 100th career victory.”
