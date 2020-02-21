Eastern’s 2019-20 wrestling season started on a down note. Returning state qualifier Bryce Buckley would have to miss his junior season on the mat after sustaining an injury during football season.
Tytus Morrisett and Brodie Porter have ensured that the season ends on a high.
Senior 160-pounder Morrisett and sophomore 170-pounder Porter will be in action tonight in Indianapolis at the IHSAA Wrestling State Finals. For one it’s the culmination of a career’s worth of work. For the other, it’s a reward now, with the hope of even bigger things in the seasons that remain.
Eastern coach Zack Pence said that the impact of their reaching state radiates throughout the high school team, and down to the middle school wrestlers as well.
“There’s a sense of pride [in the program] with the guys that make it to the state finals and our guys are seeing that now,” Pence said. The middle schoolers “really look up to Tytus and Brodie. Me as a coach, I really push that because they’re really good kids, good students, and state qualifiers. It’s something you can turn the light on in your program and let shine.”
Morrisett and Porter will be under the lights at Bankers Life Fieldhouse tonight as they wrestle in the opening round. Tonight’s winners advance to Saturday’s full day of action and ensure themselves a spot somewhere on the podium.
Morrisett has worked his way to state while working his way through the weight classes. He wrestled at 132 as a freshman, 138 as a sophomore and 145 last year. He reached the semistate each of those years and this was the first time he won the opening two rounds to take a spot at state.
“Part of the reason he has progressed through the weight classes the way he has is he spends a lot of time in the weight room and lifting through the offseason,” Pence said. “Most of that weight is quality muscle he’s put on each year. At 160, he’s strong. We decided at the beginning of the year that this was going to be a year he didn’t cut much weight … to more or less wrestle what he weighs, so I think he feels better at 160 than he has in years past.
“As far as his wrestling style, he’s in your face. He’s got a little mean streak and he’s going to come after you on the mat. A mixture of all those things is a perfect storm for him and it’s working out well.”
Porter also is up two weight classes; he wrestled 152 as a freshman.
“He’s just kind of developed his own style,” Pence said. “He’s got some takedowns and some setups to his takedowns that not a lot of guys use and he’s worked hard on his footwork and being able to move on the mat, and he’s come a long way really fast. He’s improved more than most people do in the span of their career just in the last three or four years since seventh, eighth grade.”
Porter’s offseason travel wrestling schedule has helped a lot. Now this trip to state is setting him up well when he’s an upperclassmen.
“He’s excited for the opportunity this year, but I think he’s excited that he’s there now because that means to him he can set his goals even higher for the next couple years,” Pence said. “Now you’re a qualifier as a sophomore. He can look at ‘now I want to get serious about winning the state championship.’ He’s got hopes of wrestling after high school in college someplace, so that’s on his mind too.
“His goals are bigger than just being a state qualifier and I think getting down there as a sophomore makes him realize the stuff he’s shooting for is reachable.”
Being in consecutive weights means that all season Porter and Morrisett have been practicing against state-level competition when they square off. That’s helped get them to the final weekend of the season.
“They’re each other’s primary partner in practice,” Pence said. “We had a sit-down conversation at the beginning of the year and discussed how they were going to get each other to state finals if they did it right in the room and they have.
“Honestly they’re kind of perfect partners for each other because Brodie is strong and his style is more or less the opposite of Tytus. Every time they wrestle it’s a pretty good matchup to work hard and improve, even in the practice room.”
PERU
The Bengal Tigers have a pair of seniors at state. At 113 pounds, Fort Wayne Semistate champion Trey Sturgill is making his second trip, and at 182, Zian Constable is at state for the first time.
Sturgill made it to state as a sophomore but was not able to wrestle last season due to a shoulder issue. He’s gotten more confident in his shoulder over the season and is in peak form now. He took fifth in the Mishawaka tournament in December — a tourney that featured six wrestlers who have made it to state at his weight — and that gave him confidence.
“He is right where he wants to be at this point,” Peru coach Andy Hobbs said. “[He] had kind of a slow start where he was trying to make sure his shoulder was going to hold out. After Mishawaka, he medaled up there and got super focused. He’s been hammering some really good kids lately so extremely pleased with where he’s at right now. [Sturgill] almost pinned his way through the semistate against good kids so he’s really on right now.
“He’s just figured out what his approach is. He’s amazing on top. He’s a pinner. Once he gets on top, they don’t get up. And he’s really developed on his feet getting takedowns. If he gets a takedown and gets on top, he can go from there.”
Constable, a Utah Valley State commit, also recorded three pins at the semistate while taking third.
“I don’t want to say he’s a late bloomer, but as a freshman he was a little chubby guy and he did OK,” Hobbs said. “He kept going to camps and lifting weights and playing football and grew into — he’s a powerhouse.”
Along the way, his skill and technique have gotten sharper as well. And he gets hands-on work with former Peru wrestler Jordan Rader, who took second at state at 170 pounds two years ago.
“He’s just really become a good scrambler,” Hobbs said of Constable. “Jordan Rader is his workout partner … and he’s been really good for him. He really pushes him and does a great job. It’s called ‘flow’ — the ability to keep wrestling and flow. He’s developed there quite a bit.”
TRI-CENTRAL
Senior 152-pounder Ethan Mason is at state for the first time. He made it to the semistate ticket round as a sophomore, but then had his junior year cut short due to a shoulder injury. Reaching the state finals was something he’s been working for since before kindergarten.
“Life-changing, definitely,” Mason said of reaching state. “Definitely something I’ve looked forward to my whole 15 years of wrestling. Me and my dad have been going [to the state finals] since I was a little kid. I always bugged my dad into going down there.”
Mason said he and his father — TC coach Josh Mason — have worked on his mindset entering matches.
“Me and my dad have worked on moves and everything, but we’ve worked on my mind more than anything on how I go into matches, what I expect to come out of matches. My mind game and my aggressiveness I feel like has got me this far.”
Mason has faced off with Oak Hill’s Aidan Hardcastle each of the last three weeks in the finals. Hardcastle won the sectional and semistate finals, while Mason beat him for the regional title. Getting a face-to-face look at a state-level opponent helped Mason prepare for his first appearance at state.
“I feel like he has taught me that when I’m down by that one [point] to push the pace more since he’s beat me twice now by one and two points,” Mason said. “It’s taught me to push the pace more and work for that takedown more.”
