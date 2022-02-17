Eastern’s Brodie Porter has been here before. When the IHSAA Wrestling State Finals kick off Friday morning, the Comet senior will be making his third straight trip to the state’s biggest meet.
“It’s definitely helped a lot,” Porter said of his experience at state. “When I step up into those biggest stages and bigger matches, I have more confidence. I’ve been in those situations with more fans. I’ve been in matches that meant more.”
He knows what to expect on the mat and in terms of atmosphere, which takes a lot of the pressure off preparing in practice this week.
“It feels kind of normal,” he said. “I’m definitely excited, but not nervous. I feel like I’ve worked all year for this, so I’m ready to go back and prove myself.”
He’s already proven he can get to state and be competitive, but he has something more he wants to prove. As a sophomore he reached state and lost by a point in Friday’s opening round. As a junior, he lost in overtime on Friday.
He’s wrestled in the 170-pound weight class all three seasons, and again he carries a great record into the state meet. But there’s a key difference this season. As a sophomore and again as a junior, he finished third in the semistate and faced second-place wrestlers from other semistates in the opening round at state.
This season, he enters the state meet as a semistate champion after taking the title at the Fort Wayne Semistate. Porter (41-1) will face Harrison sophomore Ethan Popp (36-8), the fourth-place finisher at the East Chicago Central Semistate. This season at state, the upper weights begin contesting matches at 11 a.m. in Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Friday’s winners advance to Saturday’s full day of wrestling and are guaranteed a medal.
As a senior, Porter said he feels “definitely more of a motivation, just because it’s my last chance to go out there and prove myself and get that medal.”
Not just any medal though. Porter has a clear idea of how he wants the weekend to end.
“My goal is to win it all,” he said.
Porter and Popp have not squared off previously, but Porter has wrestled state-level wrestlers at the semistate and state finals three years in a row.
“I feel really comfortable,” Porter said of the level of competition among state finalists. “I’m really happy with my draw and the guy I’m going to wrestle. I feel great. I’m confident about it.”
Confidence was a theme in Porter’s discussion for this preview. He feels more capable than in the past.
“I feel like I’m a lot better, I feel like I’ve got that experience and I know myself more,” Porter said. “I feel a lot more confident. I’ve been there two years now and I’m confident and ready to go out there and wrestle.”
Porter talked about what made him feel that way heading into this state meet.
“Probably just the way that I’ve performed all year,” he said. “I’ve had a lot more tougher matches this year and I’ve wrestled them really well. It makes me a lot more confident.”
Porter is using this week to be at his sharpest.
“The big thing we’ve been focusing on this week … is my motion, keeping my feet moving, keeping in my offense,” Porter said. “We’re focusing hard on being able to do that and get to my shots.”
Maintaining a high activity level is critical to winning matches against the top flight at state.
“It’s going to take a lot of hard work and a lot of moving,” Porter said. “I’ve got to be on my offense. I can’t waste time, I can’t get lazy, I’ve got to be going and pushing the pace the entire time.”
