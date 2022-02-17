Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Rain...mixing with snow and becoming windy in the afternoon. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Morning high of 46F with temps falling to near 30. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches..

Tonight

Snow and gusty winds in the evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 7F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible.