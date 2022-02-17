Maconaquah junior Logan Farnell and Peru sophomore Jalen May will carry the banner for Miami County on Friday at the IHSAA Wrestling State Finals.
Just a grade apart, the standouts grew up a few miles away and represent rival schools, with vastly different stories and experiences, especially at Indianapolis’ Gainbridge Fieldhouse, site of the state meet.
Farnell made it to state last season for the first time and the experience took him aback.
“There’s a lot of people and there’s so much that’s going on, it’s really loud,” Farnell said. “It was a lot to take in the first time, and I think I’m more prepared this year to go back at it.”
May is making his first trip to state as a participant, after a lifetime of going to the meet as a fan. He searched his memory banks for his first trip to state, first settling on 6 years old, then older memories surfaced and he corrected that to 4 years old.
“It was always fun to me,” May said. “I would always have a fun time going and watching some of the people that went to my school in previous years.
“Now, it’s crazy to think that I’m one of those people that is wrestling there.”
Farnell wrestles in the 11 a.m. session Friday and May in the 7 p.m. session. Friday’s winners advance to Saturday’s action and determine a champion and the order of the eight medalists.
Farnell and May both enter the state meet as Fort Wayne Semistate champions. Here are their stories:
FARNELL, 160
The Maconaquah 160-pounder went to state last year at that same weight and lost in the opening round to Columbus East’s Kade Law, who went on to take third place. He’s learned from the experience, and also gotten better over the course of a year.
“I’m just much more prepared mentally,” Farnell said. “I’m ready to get back at it and keep wrestling.
“I’m wrestling my style more. I’m doing what I like to do. I’m having fun this year.”
Farnell entered last year’s state meet after taking second at the semistate. This year, he’s a semistate champion and will face a fourth-place wrestler from another semistate.
“It was important,” Farnelll said of the semistate title. “It helped boost confidence and it’s got me ready to get into the week, this week’s practices, and wrestle hard on Friday.”
Farnell (44-1) faces Perry Meridian sophomore Zach Huckaby (28-11), the fourth advancer from the New Castle Semistate. They have not met before to Farnell’s knowledge.
Facing state competition last year showed Farnell the level he has to be at to make it through Friday’s opening round and get into Saturday’s competition.
“It helped me see that it’s really anyone’s match,” Farnell said. “Anything can happen, you’ve just got to go out and wrestle.
“They want it. They want to be out there, they want to keep wrestling. Everyone wants to get to state and go out there and prove that they deserve to be there.”
It’s important this week for Farnell to work on his style and his strengths. He feels like he can score from any position and can wrestle well from top, bottom or neutral.
Being himself and playing to his strengths are important. Farnell said the emphasis this week is “practicing what I want to do and controlling the match and controlling the pace.
“We’re just going to focus on keeping my style, wrestling like I want to be, go out and have fun. I’ve got nothing to lose.”
A year after his first experience at state, he enters more assured of what he wants to do. His goals are to “go out and have fun and show who I am.”
MAY, 106
May’s freshman campaign with Peru ended in the semistate last season. In the offseason, he went to a lot of camps, a lot of meets, and kept learning. It took him to the top of the podium at the semistate, and gave him security that he’s well-versed in the contenders across Indiana. It also gave him confidence for this weekend.
“I feel good,” May said. “Mostly everybody in the state tournament, I’ve wrestled and I did good against, so I feel like I’ll do well at state.”
May (35-3) faces Hobart freshman Seth Aubin (34-11) in the opening round. Aubin took fourth at the East Chicago Central Semistate. They met earlier this year.
“I wrestled him this year at a tournament in Mishawaka,” May said. “I pinned him in the third round, but he’s a tough kid. I’m definitely not going to overlook him.”
May fees like he’s at his best on his feet.
“I’m definitely really good on my feet, in neutral,” May said. “I think that’s my best position. I think I can take anybody down. I try to stay on my feet at all times.
Being the son of former Peru luminary Nic May, a three-time state placer, means people place their expectations on him. He does his best to let that roll off his back. After all, he has his own expectations to deal with.
“My goal is to win it,” May said. “I know I have the tools, and I know I have the talent to do that. My goal is to not let the nerves get the best of me and go out and wrestle my matches, and I know I can win it if I do that.”
As he prepares to take the floor at the state meet for the first time, the emotions are strong.
“I’ve definitely been nervous because I feel like if you want it, you’re always a little nervous,” May said. “But I’m also excited to go out there and show people what I’ve been working all my life for.”
