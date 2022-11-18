When the wrestling season left off last winter, the Kokomo Tribune area sent a solid contingent of six wrestlers to the state meet. As the Howard County squads prepare to open now, hope springs eternal as ever, but there are also plenty of tangible reasons for excitement.
Western returns a pair of state qualifiers from last season’s state meet in medal-winner Mitchell Betz and qualifier Tanner Tishner. Kokomo returns state qualifier Jaquan East and adds a medal-winner in Jalen May, who scored a podium spot while wrestling for Peru.
On the team front, Western had the strongest showing in the sectional, regional and semistate, followed by Kokomo and Eastern. The Panthers return a wealth of experience from a team that took fifth in Class 2A at the Team State Duals.
A new wrinkle is a major influx of girls participating this season.
Led by Kokomo’s three-time girls state champion Aulani Davis, the Wildkats and Western have nearly full squads on the girls side while Eastern and Taylor have several female wrestlers as well who look to gain experience or make waves when the girls tournament gets rolling. The IHSAA considers girls wrestling an emerging sport.
Below are looks at the five Howard County squads.
WESTERN
With two state wrestlers returning and six more semistate qualifiers back, the Panthers are loaded with experience this season. The Panthers lost just two seniors from last season’s team.
Western coach Chad Shepherd said the strength of the team will be “just experience overall. We’ve got a lot of guys that wrestle a lot so we’ve got a lot of kids that have put a lot of time in over the summer, coming in, working out with coach [Trevor] Young. Some of them go to CIA, Red Cobra [wrestling clubs]. We had one guy who got to go to India for two weeks and wrestle in India.”
The experience starts with juniors Betz and Tishner. Betz was sixth at 152 at state last season and Tishner was a qualifier at 113. They spearhead a team that is still gaining steam. There are just four seniors on the boys side and two on the girls side out of 39 boys and girls.
At 106 pounds is freshman Brady Shannon. At 113 are junior Benton Kanable and freshman Keegan Tedder. Tishner is at 120. Senior Aiden Raab and sophomore Liam Bumgardner are at 126. Junior Tye Linser, freshman Eric Hunt and senior Nolan Miller are at 132. Senior Robert Dinn is at 138. Sophomore Myreon Devost and freshman Brayden Watson are at 152.
Betz and freshman Cambell Robertson are at 152. Junior Deaglan Pleak and sophomore Kale Ross are at 160. Junior Brandt Gamble is at 170. Junior Brock Frazier and sophomores Seth Parvin and Brody Burns are at 182. Senior M.J. Norman and sophomores Sam Summerfield and Noah Watson are at 195. Freshman Devin Frazier and sophomore Shaydyn Pickett are at 220. Junior Cole Armstrong, sophomore Garrett Heady and freshman Hayden Dillinger are at 285.
Kanable, Raab, Linser, Dinn, Pleak and Norman all reached the semistate last season. Armstrong reached the regional.
“The team wants to win team state,” Shepherd said. “We have a handful of individuals who want to be state qualifiers. I think we have a couple individuals who have goals of being a state champion. Overall, I think we have some pretty lofty goals.”
Western opens with a dual at Northwestern on Nov. 30.
• The Panthers have enough girls out this season to make a girls squad with 11 weights covered.
At 106 is sophomore Jakk Johnson. Sophomore Rebekah McGuire is at 113. Sophomore Regan McGuire is at 120. Sophomore Emma Roe is at 126. Freshman Brynley Erb is at 132. Junior Teagen Bowlby is at 145. Senior Lauren Hite is at 152. Senior Ashlynn Johnson is at 160. Sophomore Kylie Miller is at 182. Senior Kyndal Mellady is at 195. And junior Chloe Linn is at 220.
The Panther girls got rolling with a tourney at Purdue Polytechnic last Saturday. This is the first season for a Western girls squad. The wrestlers are largely new with one who went to a tournament last season.
“Right now, we have four tournaments, a dual meet, a regional and a state tournament. I’m going to try to maybe work in another dual or two,” Shepherd said. “If we can get close to 20 matches in [per girl] I think that’d be a pretty productive year.”
KOKOMO
The Wildkats won’t get a full look at their squad until the football season finishes, but as of now, the Kats expect to have just under 40 wrestlers on the boys squad, covering all weights, and another 12 on the girls team.
Kokomo returns state qualifier East and semistate wrestler Chad Washburn, who reached state two seasons ago. Now the Kats add another wrestler with state experience as Jalen May moved in from Peru. He was fourth at state at 106 pounds last season.
“From last year we’re an overall better team because we’ve got some really good individuals in spots,” Kokomo coach Jacob Bough said. “We will have some holes. I think over time we’ll fill them in with good people.
“I think in lower weights we’re going to be far better than what we’ve been in previous years. A lot of that is we’re growing the club, we’re growing the middle school.”
Moving through the weights, junior Yahsin Arrington and freshman Josh May are at 106. Junior Jalen May and freshman X’Avion Ford are at 113. Sophomore Rylan Early and freshman Christian Damewood are at 120. Sophomore Gabe Newland is at 126. Senior Blayke Acord is at 132. Senior Kacey Coak and freshman Aiden Sargent are at 138. Senior Kyan Gamble, freshman Solomon Cole and junior Austin Justice are at 145. Freshman David Conner and sophomore Gage Myers are at 152.
Sophomore Keemarion Pollard and seniors Carlos Madrid and Santiago Hernandez Lopez Van-Dam are at 160. East, a senior, is at 170 along with junior Adam Kemper and sophomore Cleveland Shawver. Senior Gavin Zimmerman, sophomore J.J. Gillespe and freshman Brody Bagwell are at 182. Junior Jeremiah Brooks, sophomore Elijah Flynn and freshmen Parker Flook and Marcus Noy are at 195. Juniors Washburn and Amari Davis, and freshman Ryan Gilliam are at 220. And sophomores Jedaiah Beard Chance Birnell, Malachi Withers, junior Avery Johnson and senior Ralph Mitchel are at 285.
Bough has an eventual program goal of emulating Crown Point and sending one Kat to state at each weight. “That’s the family goal,” he said. “How cool would it be to get to go to state with 13 of your buddies? I want to get 14 people out of sectional and that’s where it starts. That’s our goal this year. Anything less is kind of disappointing because we should get 14 out.”
The Kats open at Arsenal Tech on Saturday.
• The girls program has tripled to a dozen wrestlers, led by three-time girls state champion Aulani Davis, the defending state champ at 145. Leah Mitchell and Brielle Humphries also return after qualifying for the girls state meet last season.
Freshman Miracle Smith is at 106. Sophomore Layla Brehm is at 113. Freshman Abbi Jackson is at 120. Sophomore Makayla Bell is at 132. Davis is moving to 138 as a senior. Freshman Amirah Marciniak is at 145. Senior Aaliyah Dyer is at 152. Fielou Van Bruggen, an exchange student from the Netherlands who holds a brown belt in judo, is at 170. Junior Alona Smith is at 182. Junior Mitchell and freshman Marli Redfern are at 195. And sophomore Humphries is at heavyweight.
“I’d like to get half of those girls if not three quarters of them to state,” Bough said. “[Girls wrestling] is growing so it’s going to be more difficult. They’ve added two more regional sites and our regional is probably going to be one of the toughest ones so it’s going to be hard, but I think each one of these girls is good enough to get out. They’re fighters.
The Kokomo girls have wrestled two meets already and wrestle at Northview this Saturday.
EASTERN
The Comets’ squad of 14 will fill 12 and perhaps 13 weights with a blend of experienced and inexperienced grapplers.
“We’ve got a lot of experience in some places and not very much in others,” Eastern coach Zack Pence said. “That being said, a lot of our new guys from last year who were first-year wrestlers are returning for us, so they’ve got another year under their belt which should help because many of them will fall into a starting spot in the lineup.”
Three wrestlers who enjoyed postseason success return in senior 285-pounder Tyler Wright, senior 195-pounder Reid Keisling and sophomore 126-pounder Eli Bowyer. Wright reached the semistate while Bowyer and Keisling were regional qualifiers. Another semistate qualifier, Elijah Buckley, is injured this season.
“We’ve got our heavyweight returning, Tyler Wright,” Pence said. “He was a semistate ticket round guy last year. We look for him to be solid for us at heavyweight.
“The lighter end of our lineup — 26, 32, 38 — we’re young, but we’ve got some pretty solid wrestlers in Eli Bowyer, Gabe Monize and Wyatt Hoppes.”
The Comet lineup opens with two wrestlers who may take either 106 pounds or 113, sophomore Jami Howell and freshman Abi Grimes. Sophomore Devin Baker is at 120. Bowyer is at 126. Senior Monize is at 132. Freshman Hoppes is at 138. Junior Ian Hewitt is at 145.
At 160 is junior Caleb Katsimpalis. Freshman Erick Krogstie is at 170. Keisling is at 195. Sophomore Andrew Cavasos is at 220. Wright is at 285. The Comets do not currently fill 152 or 182.
“I’m hoping that we can outwrestle some of the forfeits that we’re going to give up,” Pence said. “I’m excited that we’ve got some more experience, in my opinion, top to bottom, than what we had last year.
“The last few years we’ve had some studs in select weight classes and we’ve had some new guys filling up roughly half the roster. This year, even though we’ll still have some forfeits, everybody on my roster, with the exception of one kid, has at least a year of wrestling experience. I’m hoping we can build on that and get some momentum going early.”
Eastern opens Tuesday at Rossville.
• Eastern has four girls this season and will be able to have a limited girls schedule.
“With only four of them, we’re not doing anything dual-related. What I plan on doing is when the boys wrestle their duals, getting some [girls] exhibition matches in with the schools that we dual,” Pence said. “We have entered three girls-only open tournaments so we plan on going on three Saturdays and wrestling with the girls only.”
Freshman Eva Smith will wrestle at 98 or 106 pounds, with Grimes also at 106. Junior Lili Fike is at 132 and freshman Kennedy Stone is at 138. Smith and Grimes each wrestled for two seasons in middle school.
NORTHWESTERN
The Tigers have a group of eight wrestlers dispersed over eight weight classes and led by returning senior regional qualifiers Isaac Bumgardner and Jansen Slate.
Isaac Bumgardner is at 113. Junior Jacob Bumgardner is at 126. Freshman Berkley Henry is at 138. Slate is at 152. Junior Alec Fourez is at 182. Sophomore Jarrett Centers-Elpers is at 195. Freshman Aiden Swope is at 220. And freshman Jayden Kemp is at 285.
Coach Aaron Bumgardner said the team’s strength will be some of the individuals. “The 113, 152 have the most experience and then I’d probably say my 195 pounder is probably mid-range, and the rest are young or new.”
He’s looking to get a couple to the semistate round and perhaps a third to the regional.
“Really wanting to see the younger guys develop a little more confidence,” Aaron Bumgardner said. “We have some that are returning from last year, as a sophomore [hope to] get more wins, and then with the freshmen, kind of the same thing. So hopefully get a couple wins underneath their belts but basically hoping to do every match better than the last one.”
Northwestern opens the season Monday at home against Kokomo.
TAYLOR
The Titans have 22 wrestlers in the program between boys and girls and are expecting an improved season. Before bumping up or down, the Titans can fill 11 weights and have multiple options at several.
“We have a solid amount of experience on our team this year,” coach Kyle Murphy said. “I am really looking forward to seeing how the experience from previous years helps my team this year.
“I believe all of our wrestlers are going to be much more competitive than they were last year, but I know how quickly a wrestler can fall into their own rhythm for the season. Our strongest could change depending on the day.”
The Titan roster includes sophomore Sheyli Nieves at 106, sophomore Krysalin Peters and junior Keith Walker at 126, sophomores Jayden Diaz and Skylar Cook at 132, sophomore Mason Eakins at 138, sophomore Gavin Whallon at 145, sophomore Jacob Moore, seniors Trey Hancock and Alexandra Collins, and freshman Tyler Duong at 152.
Senior Bricyn Cooks and sophomores Lilly Spane and Amelia Collins are at 160. Freshmen Alex Hall, Josh Garcia and Amir Anderson are at 170. Junior Paul Lowery and sophomore Cassius Gates are at 182. Sophomore Britten Dillon and senior Nathan Williams are at 220. And senior Alex Lindley is at 285.
Murphy wants the Titans to “go out there and wrestle to the best of our abilities. We are still in the process of building back our program, but I believe this season is really going to show how much it has improved from previous years.”
• The Titans have five girls on the squad with a mix of experience.
“Most of our girls are fresh to the sport, but they are learning quickly. Also, one of our most experienced wrestlers is part of the girls squad [Alexandra Collins]. I believe she is going to be a force throughout the girls tournament series. She has her eyes set on the girls state title and is working for it.”
