Western’s wrestling team took second in the sectional last season, advanced 11 wrestlers to the regional, nine to the semistate, and when the tourney trail culminated in Indianapolis, three Panthers scored medals at the state finals.
The Panthers return a strong contingent this season and lead the Howard County squads into the new season, including returning state wrestlers Hayden Shepherd and Tanner Tishner.
“We’re solid, top to bottom,” Western coach Chad Shepherd said, noting the team had some holes this week as wrestlers get down to weight or get healthy. “I think all the kids we put on the mat have all had multiple years of wrestling experience. That’s invaluable.
“We’ve got a lot of kids that wrestle in the offseason, we’ve just got a lot of kids that have been around the sport for a while.”
At 106 pounds is sophomore Benton Kanable. Sophomore Tishner is at 113. Sophomore Tye Lisner, a move-in from Fishers, is at 120. Junior Aaden Raab is at 126. Freshman Liam Bumgardner is at 132. Junior Robert Dinn is at 138. Freshman Myreon DeVost is at 145. Sophomore Mitchell Betz is at 152.
At 160 are sophomore Brock Frazier and freshman Sam Summerfield. Senior Hayden Shepherd and freshman Seth Parvin are at 170. Senior Brayden Shoaff, junior Evan Stout and freshman Noah Watson are at 182. Junior M.J. Norman and freshman Brody Burns are at 195. Junior Wade Ryan is at 220. And sophomore Cole Armstrong and freshman Garrett Heady are at 285.
Dinn and Norman were semistate qualifiers last season and Betz and Shoaff were regional qualifiers.
“Tanner placed eighth in the state and Hayden placed sixth in the state, so these kids know it’s attainable,” Chad Shepherd said. “It ups the level of your practice room. It ups the expectation of everybody. We put a freshman on the mat [Wednesday] with the score 57-0 [for Western] and it was his first varsity match ever, and he wanted to go out and win. He didn’t want to be the guy to give up points and that’s kind of the attitude they wrestle with.”
The Panthers have high team expectations.
“I’m hoping we can have everybody for January’s team state,” Chad Shepherd said. “This new team can compete at team state. This is a team that can potentially win a conference championship, sectional, regional, all that. I don’t know that we’ve got the depth to win the semistate, but it’ll be close. This team’s got a lot of potential to be successful.”
KOKOMO
Former assistant coach Jacob Bough takes over for former coach Mike Miller as Kokomo’s new skipper after serving as an assistant for the last two Wildkat coaches — Miller and Ryan Wells. Bough, a 2002 Tri-Central grad, already knew the squad well and said it’s been a smooth transition.
He inherits a 29-member co-ed program with some wrestlers who have already tasted success in the boys and girls tournaments. Chad Washburn went to state last season as a freshman, and Aulani Davis is a two-time girls state champ.
“We’re young but we have a lot of fight and that’s something that I can’t teach, you either have it as an individual or don’t,” Bough said. “The technique … we can teach that stuff, but you have to have the fight. I’ve got some kids who are freshmen that are new to it, but they’re coming out here and they want to get better.”
He’s enthused about being at the helm of a program he’s been involved in for nearly a decade.
“[I] really can’t say enough about the administration, giving me the opportunity,” Bough said. “I’m somebody that kind of bought into that legacy matters. I’m big on it and I want the guys to understand that too.”
The Wildkats are still looking for a 106 but have the other weights covered. Freshman Rylan Early is at 113, sophomore Ayden Sims is at 120. Junior Blayke Acord is at 126. Freshman Gabe Newland is at 132. Senior Omarion Clark-Stitts is at 138. Junior Kye Gamble and senior Nathan Conner are contesting the 145 spot.
Freshman Keemarion Pollard, sophomore Austin Justice and junior Keegan Name are contesting for 152 though Name was at 160 to start the season. Seniors Trey Marciniak and Kymani Howard are candidates for 160, with one of those two filling the 170 spot. Junior Jaquan East is at 182. Sophomore Washburn is at 195. Junior Gavin Zimmerman is at 220. And seniors Iziah Molina and Tyreese Tucker are contesting at 285.
Washburn lost to the eventual runner-up last season in the opening night at state. East and Howard reached the semistate. Gamble was a regional qualifier. Conner reached the semistate three years ago as a freshman and is back to the squad for the first time since then.
On the girls side, junior standout Davis will wrestle at 138. She was the state champ at 145 last year and 132 as a freshman. Also on the girls’ side are sophomore Leah Mitchell (160) and freshman Brielle Humphries (220).
“My hope for this team is just continuing to grow,” Bough said. “Everyone loves to win dual meets, they do, don’t get me wrong, but that’s not my main priority. My main priority is to get them through the season and I want to take four or five guys to state. That needs to be our goal because the more people we can get to state, that’s going to improve your team.”
EASTERN
The Comets have some experienced hands to lean on as a lot of new faces reinforce the squad. The 20-member Eastern squad has to replace five seniors who graduated from last season’s lineup.
“Our numbers are coming around and once we get some kids eligible in the next couple of weeks, we will be able to fill out our lineup, which is something we haven’t been able to do in many, many years,” coach Zack Pence said.
A few Comets come in with high expectations, led by senior brothers Bradie Porter (152 pounds) and Brodie Porter (170).
Asked about the team’s strengths, Pence started with “obviously the Porters. They’ve been in the program forever, it’s their senior year. They’re good anchors right in the middle of our lineup. You can always rely on them to at least give you a solid match.”
Brodie Porter reached the state meet for the second time last season.
“We’ve got some freshmen that have been in the program for a few years,” Pence said. “One, Eli Bowyer, we’re looking for some points from him at 120. And some of the other guys that were in our lineup for the first time last year — Eli Ferguson and Matt Grimes — both of those guys we’re looking to lean on. And also, Gabe Monize, he’s back. We lost him last year to a surgery.
“The two [heavyweights], Elijah Buckley and Tyler Wright, they’re solid, they’re strong. They’re both juniors so they’re not the young guys getting beat up anymore.”
At the beginning of the lineup is freshman Jami Howell at 106. Boyer is at 120 with junior Hannah Morrisett also at that weight. Juniors Matt Grimes and Eli Ferguson are contesting the 126 position and each has taken a turn at that spot to start the season. At 132 is Monize, who is back after missing his sophomore year for surgery. Sophomore Ian Hewitt is at 138. Freshmen Braylen Word and Timothy Leopard are at 145.
The top half of the lineup is heavy on experience. Bradie Porter has the 152 spot, senior Owen Taylor is at 160. Brodie Porter and sophomore Caleb Kasimopolis are at 170. Junior Reid Keisling and senior Josh Fike are at 182, and one of those two will bump up to take the 195 spot. Buckley is at 220 and Wright at 285.
Buckley, Wright and Ferguson were regional qualifiers last season.
“I hope we can get firing on all cylinders by the Christmas tournament,” Pence said. “After Christmas, our schedule kind of turns into a weekly meat grinder. Once we get everybody plugged in … I’d like to win conference, I’d like to be in the running for sectionals. If we can fill the sectional I think we have a team that can be in the top three.
“On an individual level … right now Brodie’s ranked third in the state, and Bradie’s being overlooked because he wasn’t on the roster last year [a senior had that spot in the postseason], but he’ll make a run in the tournament too. We’re obviously looking for [Buckley and Wright] to take the next step and make a run. Eli Bowyer, a freshman at 120, we’re hoping he can make a run.”
NORTHWESTERN
New coach Aaron Bumgardner takes over from previous coach Steve Swinson after more than 10 years with the youth organization, then the middle school and high school programs. He was an assistant with the top squad the last seven seasons.
His first squad at NW features 11 wrestlers and he expects the team can fill nine weight classes.
“I feel we have a fairly young team that allows us to grow,” Bumgardner said. “That being said, we also have a lot of holes in our lineup, which presents some challenges.”
Junior Isaac Bumgardner is at 113 pounds. Senior Silas Phillips is at 138. Junior Jansen Slate is at 145. Sophomore Terry Warnock is at 152. Freshman Samuel Craig is at 160. Junior Cole Caldwell is at 170. Freshman Shawn Reese and sophomore Alec Fourez are options at 182. And freshman Jarrett Centers-Elpers, sophomore Danielle Dunten and freshman Michael VanOsdell are candidates for the 195 spot.
Isaac Bumgardner advanced to the regional last season.
Aaron Bumgardner talked about taking over after Swinson moved up to Manchester University.
“Transitions are rarely easy,” he said. “The team is learning that there is a new standard and my expectations they need to rise to. And they are doing it. I’ve set the bar high and they’re accepting the challenge. But as cliché as it may be, we are in a growing phase right now.
“While we want the wins, we’re looking for experience. We want tough matches. We’re looking for challenges. We don’t want to settle for where we’re at right now. Every year we set goals, from new wrestlers wanting to win their first high school match, to veterans working to make it to state. And we’re doing our best to make it happen.”
TAYLOR
The Titans are enjoying an uptick with more than 20 wrestlers and will fill all but two weight classes as the season opens. Seven wrestlers return and a lot of new faces have joined the team.
“We have a good amount of fresh, new people that are first-year this year but if you looked at them you wouldn’t be able to tell they’re first-year,” Taylor coach Kyle Murphy said. “They’re learning really quickly … and my experienced ones are looking really good.”
He expects the team will be stronger this season.
“Yes, it will be,” Murphy said. “We’re missing two of our returning ones that decided not to come out this year, but for the most part we have some really solid weight classes filled. We’ll definitely be putting up a fight this year.”
At 106 pounds is freshman Sheyli Nieves. Junior Maizy Amos is at 120. Junior Maddyx Campbell is at 126, and freshmen Mason Eakins and Mason Bitner are other options at that weight. Freshman Jayden Diaz is at 132. Junior Silas Culley is at 138. Sophomore Alton Griffin is at 145.
At 152 are junior Trey Hancock, sophomore Ryan Fleek, and freshman Jake Moore. Junior Bricyn Cooks is at 160. Junior Alex Collins, sophomore William Howard, senior Fred Wisehart, and sophomore Aaden Langley are all candidates at 170. Sophomore Paul Lowery and junior Velez Campos are at 182. Freshman Britten Dillon will wrestle 195 later in the season after recovering from an injury. And juniors Nathan Williams and Alex Lindley, and sophomore Joseph Daigle are at 285.
Campbell, Cooks, Collins, Langley, Lowery, Williams, and Lindley are experienced returning wrestlers, and Griffin also got a little mat time last season.
“For my newbies, I’m just looking for progress, making sure they get on the mat and baptism by fire, learn how to defend, learn how to attack and learn the wrestling mentality of the sport,” Murphy said. “And for my experienced kids, I want to make sure they get wins under their belt, making sure what they’ve been doing the last couple years is paying off for them.”
Prior to this school year, Johnathon McKoon was expected to be one of those veteran wrestlers expected to lead the team. McKoon died in an accident in September. His absence is often on the minds of his friends and teammates.
“It’s been rough,” Murphy said. “Even when we had our first tournament — when we renamed it the McKoon Memorial — we could definitely tell he was absent. I can see it in the room, I can feel it in the room, I can feel it with their attitudes when they’re performing.
“I know that they’re trying to do their best and dedicate their season to him and it’s definitely making a huge change in their work ethic and mentality in the room as well. We are definitely making sure we wrestle to the best of our abilities for him this year because we know he would be doing the same.”
