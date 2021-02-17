Three weekends ago, Kokomo freshman wrestler Chad Washburn ended his work day on his back. He was pinned by Marion senior Levi Lee to end the 195-pound championship match at the Oak Hill Sectional. After that match, the Giant standout approached him as the 195s gathered at the podium for the medal presentation.
“He was telling me it was the hardest match he had all year,” Washburn said. Lee was 26-3 at that point of the season. “Even though he pinned me, he said it was the toughest match he had.”
The next weekend, Washburn avenged that loss with a 6-4 victory over Lee in the championship match of the Maconaquah Regional. At that moment — not before, right then — Washburn realized reaching the state finals was a realistic goal.
A week later, that realistic goal is now reality.
Last Saturday at the Fort Wayne Semistate, Washburn beat Central Noble junior Isaac Clay 4-0 in the opening round, then endured a grind of a match in the second round to emerge a 2-1 victor over Fort Wayne South senior Keaton Grider.
“It really meant the world to me,” Washburn said. “I stood up and looked in the crowd and realized I was going places.”
Where Washburn is going is Indianapolis. His second-round semistate victory qualified him for this weekend’s state finals at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. State starts Friday with the opening-round matches for all wrestlers. Friday’s winners advance to Saturday’s full day of wrestling.
Washburn finished fourth at the semistate. Fourth-place wrestlers draw semistate champs in the opening round of the state finals. He’ll meet unbeaten Greencastle senior Brach Harrington in Friday’s opening round. Harrington (37-0) won the Jasper Semistate.
After qualifying for state, Washburn (20-6) dropped his last two matches at the semistate against other wrestlers who had also ensured passage to state. In the semifinal round he was pinned Northridge senior Ibrahim Khaoucha, the eventual semistate champ, then lost 6-0 to Adams Central junior Blake Heyerly in the third-place match.
It was the first time since early December that Washburn had taken two losses in a day. As a freshman at a heavier weight, he’s faced a steep learning curve of experienced competition. Of the 16 195-pounders at the semistate, just two were freshmen and four total were lowerclassmen. The other three all lost their opening matches.
The Wildkat freshman has learned quickly from his losses.
“What it’s teaching him is what will work and what won’t work at this level,” Kokomo coach Mike Miller said. “Being a freshman, he’s had a really, really good wrestling career thus far. But some of the stuff that worked at the younger age groups doesn’t work against seniors.
“As he gets more of these high-level matches, his technique is growing and evolving.”
At the end of his middle school career, Washburn was wrestling at 160 pounds. He said the experiences in high school have helped him grow as a wrestler. He said “it was a really big adjustment to get to this level, to be able to compete against juniors and seniors.” He noted it helped to work with Kokomo senior 220-pounder Jakobe Sparger in practice, as well as the live mat time he got against opponents.
“I’ve learned how to use my technique instead of my strength against them because those kids are so much stronger than I am,” Washburn said. “It makes it a lot harder than in middle school because in middle school I was stronger than everyone I wrestled, so I could easily take them down and pin them. Here, now, we have long, six-minute matches that are tough, really tough.
“I have to make sure I don’t get stuck.”
Even with the losses he took Saturday, he’s gaining ground against his potential.
“He picks up two good, tough wins to punch his ticket and in the semifinal round he wrestles the kid who was the eventual champion of the semistate,” Miller said. “What was really encouraging to us was Chad went out and scored the first points and immediately took the other kid down.
“That showed some growth there. That kid [Khaoucha] is going to be a state medalist. Chad knows ‘I can score at that level’ now.”
Washburn now has days of waiting and anticipating before the state meet opens Friday. He said his excitement level is “out of this world.” The semistate gave him a look at the competition level at state, and showed him how important it is to prepare for each wrestler and his individual traits.
“I’m just thinking that I have to go out there and do everything I can just to make it through and upset the kid and show the world what I have,” Washburn said.
“My goal is to go out there and try my hardest, and whatever happens, happens, but I’ve still got my next three years.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.