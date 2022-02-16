On Saturday, Kokomo 182-pounder Jaquan East scored a 10-5 decision over West Noble’s Nolan Parks in the opening round at the Fort Wayne Wrestling Semistate. Then he beat Adams Central’s Trevor Currie 13-3 in the second round.
That second match was an important step. That win put East in the IHSAA Individual State Finals for the first time. It was a major accomplishment, but just a step for East.
“I kinda really wasn’t surprised because going to state isn’t my goal,” the Wildkat junior said. “Being a state champ is my goal. Going to state wasn’t a big surprise for me because I haven’t accomplished my goal.”
East went on to take second at the semistate, pinning NorthWood’s Trey Tobias in the semifinals and falling to Fort Wayne Snider’s De’Alcapon Veazy in the title match. That was East’s only loss of the postseason. East squares off with Southridge junior Reid Schroeder Friday night in the opening round of the state finals at Indianapolis’ Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
The fieldhouse is where dreams become reality for the state’s wrestlers. East has had state as a goal since he started wrestling in elementary school, but it really got serious once he went to watch state for the first time.
“Back then [as a young wrestler], I didn’t really want it. I just wrestled because my mom made me,” East said. “And then eventually, when I got to high school, I started to take it more and more serious, because losing isn’t fun. You always want to win.
“My eighth grade year, I went to state and saw how good they were and I wanted to be like them.”
That trip was an eye-opener.
“It was just very physical, very aggressive, had a lot of technique,” East said of what he saw at state.
“And that’s something my coach always tells me is to always be aggressive and technical.”
Former Wildkat assistant Jacob Bough took over as coach this season and East is his first wrestler to make it to the state meet. Last season, East was eliminated in the opening round of semistate action and finished with a 19-8 record. This year he takes a 43-5 record to state. He’s taken big strides toward his goals.
“I most definitely feel better prepared on the mat, because summer wrestling helped me out a lot, and wrestling with C.J. [Kokomo 195-pounder Chad Washburn] — he was a state qualifier last year,” East said, comparing this season to last winter. “He got me prepared and ready for semistate and state this year.
“Over the summer, I went to Freshman-Sophomore state, and I won that, and that kind of helped me out, and went to CIA [Central Indiana Academy of Wrestling] to go train. That got me a lot better, got my technique a lot better, got me more physical and more aggressive. We went to a lot of big tournaments. I had to face state placers that gave me hard matches and showed me the skill level I had to have to get to state.”
Facing Washburn regularly in practice gave him constant reminders of what it takes to get to state. Washburn went to state last season.
“He’s pretty strong,” East said of the Wildkat sophomore. “He has a nice single[-leg takedown], and it takes me a lot to defend it. So me working with him kind of helped me and I helped him at the same time.”
East puts that progress to the test Friday night against Southridge’s Schroeder (41-3), who took third place at the Evansville Semistate. Second-place semistate finishers are matched against third-place finishers in the opening round at state, which begins at 6 p.m. Friday’s survivors advance to Saturday’s full day of wrestling where the top eight per weight class hash out their spots on the podium.
Schroeder and East have never met, so East is focused on being sharp at what got him this far.
“Just being me,” East said of his emphasis for Friday night. “Wrestle how I usually wrestle — be aggressive, go at them, be on my shot fakes and don’t let them slow me down. Don’t let them slow down my offense.”
It’s a tournament he’s looked forward to for a long time.
“I’m not really nervous,” he said. “I’ve got a goal and I want to accomplish it, so I’m really excited.”
